Peru announces face-to-face classes to be suspended

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced on Saturday that his government has decided to suspend face-to-face classes indefinitely due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

As of Saturday, Peru has reported 14,420 positive cases and 348 deaths from the virus.

During a press conference, the president stated that, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, large gatherings will remain banned, adding that schools are places where “students come in numbers of 30 to 40 in a classroom” where there is no possibility of social distancing. As such, the president said it is still too soon to allow students to return to the classroom.

“Children, youth are citizens who deserve maximum care from society and the Peruvian state,” said Vizcarra.

In an attempt to aid students learning remotely, the president announced his decision to approve the purchase and distribution by the Ministry of Education of more than 840,000 electronic tablets for the nation’s neediest students.

The closing of schools along with a national quarantine and curfew is part of the Peruvian government’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.