Pete Buttigieg declares VICTORY in Iowa amid Democratic vote fiasco despite NO official results

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg declared himself the winner in Iowa after technical glitches and snafus prevented the state party from announcing any caucus results Monday night.

Buttigieg, who was hoping to get a boost out of the nation’s first caucus state to drive past more seasoned rivals, went beyond any of the other Democratic presidential contenders his his caucus-night speech.

‘We don’t know all of the results. But we do know that by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa: you have shocked the nation. Because by all indications we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,’ Buttigieg told cheering supporters – in the kind of statement that might ordinarily follow a strong measure of public information.

Instead there was no official result in any form, and the Iowa Democratic Party rushed out a statement promising that they had not been hacked and would now be using paper results with a count which will stretch into daylight on Tuesday morning.

Bernie Sanders’ campaign sent out numbers from ’40 percent of precincts in Iowa’ that showed the Vermont senator bested Buttigieg and took first place in the three ways the votes are being counted: the initial tally of supporters for each candidate, the tally after alignment – since candidates who don’t get 15 per cent of a caucus site can’t get delegates – and the percent share of delegates earned.

‘We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed,’ said Jeff Weaver, the Sanders 2020 campaign adviser.

Joe Biden’s campaign issued a letter from its lawyers warning that the results could not be trusted – but did not say how they believed they had performed.

But Buttigieg, a Harvard and Oxford-educated former McKinsey management consultant who was a Naval Reserve intelligence officer in Afghanistan, swept in with a move of extraordinary daring.

He told his supporters in Des Moines they had started a movement. ‘You joined your names to say that the time has come to turn the page and join a new chapter in America,’ he told them.

‘With hope in our heart and fire in our bellies we are going on to New Hampshire, on to the nomination and on to chart a new course for this nation we love!’ he said.

He spoke at a made-for-TV victory celebration, with supporters cheering on an elevated platform. All it was lacking was evidence from state party officials that he had won the most support.

‘No results have been released,’ noted CNN’s Anderson Cooper after his network aired Buttigieg’s speech.

Buttigieg, 38, had performed well in many state precincts, including one on the Drake University campus nearby where he held his rally – although he trailed Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the first ballot.

His remarks followed other Democrats who tried to put the best face on the night, but in a far more restrained form.

‘The Iowa Democratic Party is working to get these results – to get them straight,’ said former Vice President Joe Biden at his own caucus-night party.

‘We’re going to walk out of here with our share of delegates,’ saying he didn’t know exactly,’ he said, hedging. He said indications are that ‘it’s going to be close.’

‘We don’t know exactly what it is yet, but we feel good about where we are,’ said Biden.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar also found ways to express optimism absent any pubic information about how she fared.

‘We know there’s delays but we know one thing. We are punching above our weight. My heart is full tonight,’ she said at a rally outside Des Moines.

‘Somehow and some way I’m going to get on a plane to New Hampshire,’ she said.

Klobuchar declared: ‘We have beaten the odds every step of the way.’

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who surged in polls in the run-up to the caucuses, also held back.

‘Let me begin by stating that I imagine, have a strong feeling that at some point the results will be announced,’ he said.

‘And when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa.’

The fiasco unfolded after caucusing around the state started at 7pm Central Standard Time. Three hours later, not a single precinct’s results were officially in.

‘We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report,’ Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure said in a statement. ‘This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion.’

The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results,’ McClure added. Earlier, other Iowa officials had pointed a finger at the app.

Des Moines County Chair Tom Courtney told the Associated Press that it was ‘a mess’ and organizers were having to call in the results to the party.

CNN reported that party officials are meeting with representatives from the campaigns.

This is the first year that three separate results will be released to the public. The number of caucus-goers who initially came to support candidates, then the second vote – how caucus-goers re-aligned if their candidates weren’t viable. Finally, the number of delegates won by each candidate will be reported.

Each of the precincts is using ‘presidential preference’ cards for the first time, so there will be a paper trail of the vote.

At a caucus site several miles away, in Norwalk, Iowa, Klobuchar defied expectations and came in second place, DailyMail.com observed. Overall, she got 34 votes to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 32. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg won that site with 55 votes, while former Vice President Joe Biden only had 12 and wasn’t viable to win delegates.

‘I have a strong feeling that at some point the results will be announced,’ Sanders told his crowd gathered at a Holiday Inn conference center near the Des Moines airport. ‘And when those results are announced I have a feeling we are going to be very, very well here in Iowa,’ he boasted.

There appeared to be strong – if not record-breaking – interest as the caucuses got under way.

Organizers of a precinct site in downtown Iowa City said the start of the caucus had to be delayed by more than an hour, as hundreds of people were still waiting to check in or register to vote. Inside the Englert Theatre near the University of Iowa, 500 first-floor seats were mostly full and organizers were opening an additional 200 seats in the balcony.

In Polk County, Iowa’s largest county and home to the capital city, Des Moines, Democratic county party chairman Sean Bagniewski said the party had printed tens of thousands of extra voter registration forms but some precincts were running out.

‘We’re making copies and deliveries to get them covered, but this caucus is gonna be the big one,’ Bagniewski tweeted.

About 170,000 turned out in 2016. The high-water mark for the contest was the 2008 Iowa Democratic caucuses, when nearly 240,000 participated and Barack Obama defeated Hillary Clinton and John Edwards.

The caucuses come as Sanders’ campaign seems to be gaining steam, while that of Vice President Joe Biden – long considered the party’s frontrunner – sputters.

Late Monday night, Biden made no effort to declare victory.

‘We’re going to walk out of here with our share of delegates,’ Biden said when he talked to supporters at Drake University in Des Moines. ‘But we feel good about where we are.’

Biden’s backers were bracing for a tough result, eager to take the primary fight to South Carolina, which has a large share of black voters and where Biden has performed well in polls.

‘The Iowa Democratic Party is working to get these results and get them straight,’ the former vice president also told the crowd. ‘And I want to make sure they’re very careful with their deliberations.’ His campaign had also sent a letter to the state’s Democratic Party.

President Trump’s campaign reacted to the chaos with glee.

‘Democrats are stewing in a caucus mess of their own creation with the sloppiest train wreck in history. It would be natural for people to doubt the fairness of the process. And these are the people who want to run our entire health care system?’ said Brad Parscale, the president’s 2020 campaign manager. ‘Tonight President Trump posted a record performance in the well-run GOP Iowa caucuses with record turnout for an incumbent.’

There had always been the potential for confusion with the new system of reporting caucus results: the Iowa Democratic Party will release the breakdown of how many delegates candidates have obtained, and also the underlying raw data – which could allow multiple campaigns to claim ‘victory.’

Sanders had already won the first delegates of the Iowa caucus, largely thanks to a group of Ethiopian-American immigrants who work at a pork processing plant.

The Intercept reported Monday that at a satellite caucus site in Ottumwa, Iowa – about an hour and a half southwest of Des Moines – 14 of 15 caucus-goers selected Sanders as their choice.

A lone participant backed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who wasn’t viable at this caucus location because she didn’t amass 15 per cent of those gathered.

As caucus-goers arrived, the issue of defeating President Donald Trump in November’s election was at the top of their minds according to preliminary findings by the National Election Pool (NEP).

The NEP, a consortium of news organizations including Reuters that runs election-day polling through Edison Research, found most caucus-goers were simply looking for a winner instead of someone who agrees with them on the issues.

Among the key findings were:

At caucus sites across the state, volunteers were in place for hours before the start of voting. There were a few early caucuses outside the state, the furthest known one in the former Soviet republic of Georgia.

Officially, it was also the first Iowa caucus and held in the capital Tbilisi, over traditional Iowan fare – pizza with ranch dressing, according to reporter Joshua Kucera, who was on-site.

Other caucus locations include Glasgow, Scotland, Brooklyn, New York, Washington, D.C. and several places in Florida and California, among others.

Monday’s caucuses mark the first official votes of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary after more than a year in the making.

Sanders’ late polling uptick has spooked the Democratic establishment.

The most dramatic example of party fears being expressed came from an overheard phone call from former Secretary of State John Kerry, in the Hawkeye State as a surrogate for Biden. Kerry was the Democrats’ 2004 nominee and lost.

NBC News reported Sunday that Kerry was workshopping what he could do to get into the 2020 race because of ‘the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party – down whole.’

‘Maybe I’m f***ing deluding myself here,’ Kerry said.

Once the story came out, Kerry denied that he was mulling a 2020 bid in an expletive-laden tweet, which he later deleted, posting a cleaner version.

Iowa polls hadshown Sanders and Biden neck-and-neck, though have given the Vermont senator a slight edge.

The Real Clear Politics polling average on Monday showed Sanders with a 4 point lead over the former vice president.

Recent polls also show Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, gaining steam – as a number of late-breaking Iowa voters are flocking her way.

Additionally, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg have, for months, had strong interest from voters in the state – meaning it could be a five-way race.

On top of that, the way the Democrats caucus in Iowa is unique.

Once the Democrats are inside the caucus location they gather in groups with their candidate of choice. Candidate must have a threshold of 15 per cent to be viable, so a lot of politicking happens each caucus night – making the results incredibly difficult to predict.

This year, too, the number of initial supporters who came out for each candidate will be reported publicly.

Candidates like Andrew Yang, who has been polling under 15 per cent the whole time, could point to the original vote total to prove that the campaign has enough support to continue on.

In the past, Iowa has been where many a campaign died.

One example, was Biden’s 2008 effort. While he came in fifth place in the caucuses, because of the 15 per cent rule his vote total only amounted to 1 per cent. He dropped out the day after.

Impeachment has also cast an odd spell over the run-up to the caucuses this year.

It kept three leading contenders – Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar – off the ground for days at a time.

The fourth U.S. senator running for president, Colorado’s Michael Bennet, has bypassed Iowa and has been focusing on New Hampshire, which holds a primary next week.

Warren’s campaign made-do by deploying her 20-month Golden Retriever Bailey, escorted by her husband Bruce Mann, to campaign stops last week.

Bailey even took over Warren’s famous selfie lines once the Massachusetts senator was back in state, so she could cover more ground.

Sanders’ campaign utilized his wife Jane and a number of buzzy surrogates including the three so-called ‘Squad’ members who’ve backed his campaign.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted campaign events one weekend Sanders was away, while Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar came to Iowa this past weekend.

The newly-divorced Omar even brought her boyfriend, who also recently split from his spouse.

Tlaib’s decision to encourage a crowd of Sanders supporters in Clive, Iowa Friday night to boo the Democrats’ 2016 nominee Clinton showed more splinters in the party.

By Saturday morning, Tlaib was walking back her actions.

Clinton has popped her head back into the fray to disparage Sanders, who was her primary rival last cycle.

In a documentary, she said of Sanders: ‘Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician.’

‘It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,’ the ex-Democratic nominee added.

She’s said more recently that she still stands by those comments.

Overall, 11 Democrats are currently running for president.

Former Rep. John Delaney – who was the first Democrat to announce his bid – dropped out Friday and encouraged Iowa voters to back a moderate choice.

His campaign bus has been repurposed to promote D.C. statehood on the day of the caucuses.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is skipping the first caucus and primary states, focusing on races on March 3 – dubbed ‘Super Tuesday’ for how many states vote.

The other billionaire in the race, Tom Steyer, campaigned across Iowa, but is only averaging 3 per cent support in the polls.