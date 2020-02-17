Pete Buttigieg is mocked for his dad dancing as video of him ‘raising the roof’ goes viral

Pete Buttigieg has been mocked for his ‘raising the roof’ dance moves outside a polling location.

The democratic presidential candidate, 38, joined in with New Hampshire congresswoman Annie Kuster, who famously ‘raised the roof’ during the State Of The Union last February.

Video of their impromptu dance session in Hopkinton on Tuesday shows the upbeat former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, enthusiastically pushing his arms up and down with a group of supporters.

And, while the clip went viral, it was for all the wrong reasons – as his dad dancing was mocked as ‘robotic’, uncomfortable and compared to someone putting their hands up during an armed robbery.

One unimpressed person tweeted ‘the roof is going to collapse’ while another added ‘this is me when I’m not sure if I remembered to put deodorant on’.

Someone else joked: ‘He looks more like he’s allowing the bank robber to take his money, more than raising the roof.’

Others said the presidential candidate looked ‘uncomfortable’ and commented ‘thanks for the nightmares’ under the short clip.

Despite this, some said Buttigieg was ‘cute’ for trying to join in with the dance move ahead of the New Hampshire primary, where he came a narrow second to Bernie Sanders.

He later hailed the results, but did not call Senator Sanders the winner of the race, timing his speech before the race was officially called.

It’s all happening. What exactly “it” is, I’m not sure. But here it is. pic.twitter.com/IOcyIPfEy2

‘Here in a state that goes by the motto “Live Free or Die” you made up your own minds,’ Buttigieg told a crowd of around 1,200 supporters at Nashua Community College.

Both candidates will receive nine delegates. And the two were essentially tied in Iowa, with Buttigieg edging out Sanders on delegates, with the Vermont senator taking the popular vote.

‘I want to congratulate my competitors and their supporters on their campaigns here in New Hampshire,’ Buttigieg said.

‘I admired Sen. Sanders when I was a high school student, I respect him greatly to this day and I congratulate him on his strong showing tonight.’

Buttigieg and the other Democratic hopefuls will next compete in the Nevada caucuses, which take place a week from Saturday. A week after that, voters in South Carolina will head to the polls for that state’s primary.

Three days later, ‘Super Tuesday’ happens, where voters from 14 states will choose their candidates.

President Trump also tweeted about the primary, having some slight words of praise for Buttigieg despite keeping an unusual nickname ‘Bootedgeedge’ in place.

The president said it was ‘very interesting’ that Buttigieg looked to finish just over a percent below Vermont senator Sanders.

‘Bootedgeedge (Buttigieg) is doing pretty well tonight. Giving Crazy Bernie a run for his money,’ Trump wrote.

Trump took a hit as his ‘low political IQ’ Democrat rivals on Tuesday night as results from the New Hampshire primary revealed a bad night for Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Andrew Yang.

After a disappointing fourth place finish for Massachusetts senator Warren, Trump claimed that in her post-results speech calling for unity, the senator was really ‘sending signals that she wants out’.

The president also took hits at Tom Steyer, calling out the amount of money the billionaire is spending on his failing campaign and ‘Mini Mike’ Bloomberg who wasn’t even on Tuesday’s ballot.