Pete Buttigieg keeps Iowa delegate lead over Bernie Sanders

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is maintaining his lead over Berne Sanders in a key metric out of Iowa, although state party officials there have yet to release all of the vote after a tech issue caused chaos.

The potential for a historic finish to the caucuses came after yet another blemish on the caucuses, after the party committed yet another error in putting out results, then apologized.

‘There will be a minor correction to the last batch of results and we will be pushing an update momentarily,’ the state party tweeted Wednesday.

Buttigieg, who campaigned in Concord, New Hampshire Wednesday after celebrating his position, was leading Sanders with 26.7 per cent of state delegate equivalents under Iowa’s unique system.

Sanders was a 25.4 percent, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 18.3 per cent, Joe Biden with 15.9 per cent, and Amy Klobuchar with 12.1 per cent.

The party first put out information saying former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick had earned delegate equivalents with 1,677 people caucusing for him – then had him down to zero delegates on the next release. Patrick, who was in New Hampshire Wednesday, barely campaigned in Iowa.

The delegate differences were marginal, with Buttigieg and Sanders tied Wednesday evening – but bragging rights continue to be on the line.

Sanders continues to lead Buttigieg in the greatest support among caucus-goers at the first and second round of balloting.

Biden, a poll leaders nationally who under-performed in Iowa, called it a ‘gut punch’ at a campaign event in Nasuah, New Hampshire Wednesday, after he turned up the heat on Buttigieg by saying his role running a medium-sized city isn’t sufficient preparation for the White House.

Buttigieg left the campaign trail for fundraisers Wednesday, with events set for New Jersey and New York.