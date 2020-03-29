Peter Crouch explains why ex-Liverpool ace Martin Skrtel was ‘nightmare’ opponent

Former Liverpool team-mates Peter Crouch and Martin Skrtel had real problems in training and at international level due to the defender’s painful studs up challenges

Martin Skrtel used to drive Peter Crouch mad during Liverpool training, Premier League showdowns and when they came face-to-face at international level.

The defender was renowned for being a hard player during his time at Anfield.

And the last thing Crouch wanted was to come up against the Slovakian when representing England.

The former Liverpool striker has revealed how Skrtel regularly digged his studs in during aerial challenges.

Crouch was often left with cuts and bruises up and down his thighs, and Skrtel was far from bothered by the fact they were team-mates.

The 39-year-old became so incensed by Skrtel’s antics once that he lost his temper and began swearing at the center-half.

So when asked which defender gave him the most trouble, Crouch wrote in his Daily Mail column : “You might be surprised about this, but Martin Skrtel was an absolute nightmare.

“I was at Liverpool when he joined us in January 2008. Off the pitch, he was a really quiet lad, good-natured, but he was totally different in a match.

“I played against him once for England against Slovakia at Wembley in March 2009. He had this habit of putting his studs into your thigh to gain elevation when he was jumping for the ball.

“The first time, you can shake it off, the second time is annoying — the third time, it drives you mad.

“‘F***ing hell, Martin!’ I shouted at him when enough was enough. ‘Oh, Crouchie! Sorry, I didn’t see you!’

“The problem was I couldn’t complain to the referee because they follow the flight of the ball.

“Martin knew what he was doing putting his feet into my legs, as the referee wouldn’t see the foul. My thighs were cut to pieces when I came off.

“A lovely lad, but an absolute nuisance!”

While Crouch has retired, Skrtel is still plying his trade in Turkey with Istanbul Basaksehir.

The 6ft 3in 35-year-old remained at Anfield until 2016, having joined Liverpool way back in January 2008.

He was a first-team regular throughout his time on Merseyside, making 320 appearances in all but won just on honour – the 2012 League Cup.