Peter Crouch explains why Harry Redknapp ‘wheeler dealer’ tag is ‘nonsense’

Peter Crouch has detailed why former Tottenham and Portsmouth boss Harry Redknapp deserves far more respect than being dubbed as a ‘wheeler dealer’, as he was in a now infamous interview back in 2010

Peter Crouch has explained how Harry Redknapp’s midfield decision in 2009/10 was one of the main reasons Tottenham qualified for the Champions League with a fourth-placed Premier League finish.

The former England striker has issued a firm defence of the 73-year-old who was linked with ‘wheeling and dealing’ by a reporter during his time in north London.

Crouch used one example of Redknapp’s tactical nouse to try and show the public how much he knows about the game and why he deserves more respect that he gets from some.

The 39-year-old made the claims in his Daily Mail column when asked about the nickname by a fan, to which he offered a stern response.

He said: “The ‘wheeler dealer’ tag that gets trotted out about Harry is a load of nonsense, Graham.

“Harry understands people and he understands football and the biggest compliment I could give him is that he could manage Real Madrid, England or Dagenham & Redbridge and be successful in all three jobs.

“Harry’s strongest point is getting the right players to play to their strengths and not complicating things.

“I’ll give you an example from 2010-11, when Wilson Palacios was at Tottenham and we ended up qualifying for the Champions League.

“Wilson’s job was to win the ball and give it to Luka Modric. It didn’t matter whether Luka was one yard or 10 yards away, Harry told Wilson to hunt and protect Luka.

“He was one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League that season. It was all down to Harry.”

Spurs went on to reach the quarter-finals of the competition thanks to wins over the likes of Internazionale, Werder Bremen and AC Milan, with Crouch playing a key role.

The towering ex-forward also gave his thoughts on if he could take up a managerial role in the future, offering a positive response.

He said: “I have done my coaching badges and it is not something I would rule out.

“I’m enjoying life at the moment and the work I’m doing in the media but there will be a time when I will want to have a crack at it.”

Before adding: “If you build a good team around you, I think it would be easier if you are the one charged with making the big decisions.

“It’s hard to put sessions on every day and I discovered a new appreciation for coaches when I was on my course.”