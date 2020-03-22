Peter Crouch singles out Liverpool ace for ‘masterclass’ before Atletico complete comeback

Liverpool were attempting to overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold put on a “masterclass” in the first half of Wednesday’s Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, says former Reds striker Peter Crouch. Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool were looking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in their Champions League last-16 second leg tie against Atletico at Anfield. But a dramatic match ended 3-2 to Atletico on the night after extra time, which put the Spanish side through 4-2 on aggregate.

Georginio Wijnaldum gave Liverpool the lead just before half time, heading a fine Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cross past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak. But it was Alexander-Arnold who stood out for Crouch in the first half. “Oh it’s been a masterclass honestly, because it’s countless passes cross-field, some of the crosses. He’s just been absolutely class,” the pundit said. “We’ve been waxing lyrical about him in the studio.”

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand agreed that Alexander-Arnold had a fine first 45 minutes. “He’s put on a clinic, hasn’t he?” Ferdinand said. “He’s playing left-back there, he’s put on onto Salah’s toe there, beautiful take. “Trent, for someone so young he gets in the right positions. This ball here is ridiculous, this is begging, Crouchy, you’d have loved that one.” Jadon Sancho to Man Utd £120m transfer claim, Erling Haaland deal, Arsenal, Chelsea latest [TRANSFERS]

What Bruno Fernandes thinks of his Manchester United team-mates after just six weeks [PODCAST]

Arsenal confirm when players will return from self-isolation after coronavirus fears [STATEMENT]

Ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen says his old side had to keep using Alexander-Arnold as much as they could. Owen said: “He’s had more touches than anyone else in the Liverpool team and he is their secret, well not secret, he is their weapon. “Just keep getting the ball to him and like I say, the conditions are playing to Liverpool’s strengths. Just keep letting him feed it in.” Wijnaldum scored two goals in the memorable comeback win over Barcelona in the semi-final last season.

And Ferdinand paid tribute to the Dutchman for his important contribution yet again. “This guy’s a big-game player, he scores goals,” Ferdinand said. “Last season, Champions League here against Barcelona. He ghosts into the box, he runs from deep, sometimes he’s just hanging about in there. “He’s got seven goals in five games for Holland, so he knows where the goal is.