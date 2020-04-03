Peter Kay sends BBC viewers into frenzy with return: ‘Just what I needed’ 

PETER KAY was back for a brand new series of his Comedy Shuffle this evening as many of those at home continue to stay in their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. As the comedian returned for his fourth season of the highlights show, fans were sent into a frenzy after he was back on screen once more.

Peter Kay is one of the best-known comedians in the UK and has provided the nation with plenty of laughs over the years. Tonight, as his Comedy Shuffle was back on screen, viewers were grateful for tonight’s offering, remarking it was “definitely needed” amid the spread of COVID-19.

The series, which returned for its fourth season today, offers highlights of some of Peter’s most iconic work. It showcases his well-known characters, such as Geraldine McQueen as well as TV interviews and appearances. Tonight’s episode featured clips from some of his much-loved TV appearances as he set out to make the nation laugh. One scene saw him hijack The One Show, turning cameraman, much to the worry of host Alex Jones as he caused carnage in the studio. He also joined by friend Paddy McGuinness for a clip of their stint on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, with the latter adamant they could not use any lifelines.

Viewers were delighted to see the comedy legend back on screen once more, remarking it was just what they needed. One fan wrote on Twitter: “Loving Peter Kay! Much needed!! #peterkay #comedyshuffle.” Another added: “Watching @peterkay_co_uk #ComedyShuffle Most I have laughed all week #PeterKay #BBC #garlicbread.” A third shared: “Peter Kay’s Comedy Shuffle. Definitely something needed to live up a Friday evening #ComedyShuffle #PeterKay.”

“Thank god for whoever does the scheduling at The BBC. #peterkay is just the perfect laugh I think this country could do with #comedyshuffle,” echoed a fourth. Another tweeted: “Buzzing for a bit of @peterkay_co_uk comedy shuffle, little bit of comedy to cheer up a rubbish week #peterkay #comedyshuffle #bbc1.” Earlier today, he reminded viewers his 757k Twitter followers of the show’s return, sparking them to ask for another one of Peter’s famous ventures to make a comeback. He joked: “If you’re not going out tonight and you fancy a laugh. Why not watch this …,” with a promotional poster for the show underneath.

However, it might not be the only show from the Bolton funnyman which could make a return to screens in the future. Many of those in the comments also asked the comedian to re-run old episodes of his hit show, Phoenix Nights. One fan asked: “PLEASE RUN.PHOENIX NIGHTS, PLEASE.” Another commented: “Cant wait…Phoenix nights next…cheers Mr Kay…” “Come on, let’s get it trending #bringbackphoenixnights,” added a third – could the show make a welcome return in the future?