Peter Wright pays NHS tribute with lively haircut in PDC Home Tour clash

Peter Wright paid tribute to NHS staff fighting coronavirus in his PDC Home Tour clash on Friday night. ‘Snakebite’ beat Yorkshire’s Peter Jacques 5-4 in the PDC Home Tour. Wright promised something special before the clash on Friday – and he delivered with a big tribute to the NHS.

The 50-year-old donned a blue heart with NHS written inside to thank staff fighting on the front line against coronavirus. Wright said: “Everyone knows what a fantastic job our health service is doing. This was just my way of saying thank you.” All 128 PDC Tour card holders have been invited to take part in the tournament. PDC chairman Barry Hearn hopes the new Home Tour will provide some much-needed sporting entertainment amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The tournament takes place over 32 consecutive evenings, with four players in action each night.

The stars will play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner crowned every evening. “Maybe that will just put a little smile and give us something to look forward to,” Hearn told talkSPORT. “It is 32 consecutive days as a minimum starting point, three hours a night. “(It is) a little bit of live sport, which is not going to be anywhere near the standard we are used to watching.