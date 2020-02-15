Petrified safari tourists cower as hungry elephant sticks his trunk inside jeep looking for food 

This is the nail-biting moment a giant elephant rummages through a ranger’s vehicle with its trunk while terrified safari goers scrabble around inside.

Passengers on a safari tour in southeast Sri Lanka got more than they bargained for after a giant male Indian elephant named Gemunu halted their jeep so he could search the interior for food.

The incredibly close encounter shows a determined Gemunu standing in front of the jeep as it tries to pass through Yala National Park, before using his trunk to ransack a bin inside.

A startled passenger can be seen jumping across from his seat to shelter a child from the elephant, as the bull’s weighty trunk comes down where he had been sitting.

Only finding plastic bottles and tissue paper the peckish creature brings the items to his mouth to taste before deciding they are inedible and spitting them out.

After the animal retracts its trunk from the windows the rangers quickly speed on, while another jeep reverses from the scene to avoid the beast.

Filmed on April 21 last year the looting is said to be just one of many carried out by the now famous Gemunu.

Due to his naughty behaviour the elephant has become notorious within his home at the Yala National Park where he has spent years terrorising the tourists.

According to reports, Gemunu used to have both his tusks, but lost one after a brawl with another elephant.

The average Indian elephant male is nine foot tall and weighs as much as five tons, but do not usually pose a threat to humans.

Indian elephants are now an endangered species, with an estimated population of just 20,000 left in the world.

Sri Lankan law protects the elephants and killing one carries the death penalty.