PFA release scathing statement after government urges Premier League stars to take pay cut

Health Secretary Matt Hancock became the latest high-profile figure to call on Premier League players on big money to take a pay cut.

The PFA has released a statement in response to further calls urging Premier League players to take pay cuts and categorically denied any insinuation they would block all wage deferral requests. A number of Premier League clubs have already utilised the government’s job retention scheme by furloughing non-playing staff.

Meanwhile, a number of managers such as Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe and Brighton’s Graham Potter have voluntarily taken a pay cut to help clubs in the current climate. But that has only increased on calls for Premier League players to play their part in helping the cause, with some of the league’s highest earners taking home more than £200,000-a-week. Footballers’ wages have often come under a constant microscope when it comes to public perception, with many comparing their wages to those currently on the front-line such as NHS workers. The government’s job retention scheme has been utilised by company’s up and down the country, with staff placed on furlough being paid 80 per cent of their wages to a maximum of £2,5000 per month.

And government officials have now called on Premier League players to do their part in helping the non-playing staff at their respective clubs to get full pay by taking a pay cut. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I think the first thing Premier League footballers can do is make a contribution; take a pay cut and play their part.” But the PFA have responded, firstly to claims about blocking wage deferrals, and secondly regarding their position on the matter. The statement read: “Contrary to some press reports the PFA has never stated that it will block all wage deferrals. What we have sought to put in place is a structured and unified approach to ensure a fair response across the leagues.

“To address this, we called for an urgent meeting with the Premier League and EFL – which took place on Friday 27th March. The PFA’s primary aim was to ensure that wages for EFL players were protected for that month, this was agreed. “In addition, a timetable was established to collectively use early April, to reach considered decisions and solutions, with a view for any potential changes and reductions to salaries coming into effect on April’s payroll. Talks on this basis are ongoing. “Each club’s financial standing will vary. We are aware of the public sentiment that the players should pay non-playing staff’s salaries. However, our current position is that – as businesses – if clubs can afford to pay their players and staff, they should. “The players we have spoken [to] recognise that the non-playing staff are a vital part of their club and they do not want to see club staff furloughed unfairly. Any use of the government’s support schemes without genuine financial need is detrimental to the wider society.