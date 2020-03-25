PGA Tour cancels events and suspends Players’ Championship after Rory McIlroy plea

The PGA Tour has suspended the Players’ Championship.

The PGA Tour has suspended all tournaments – including the Players’ Championships – in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Rory McIlroy had stated on Thursday that he believed the best course of action was to suspend competition.

The Players’ Championship has become the first event on the PGA tour to be impacted by the spread of coronavirus. The original plan was for the remainder of the tournament to be played behind closed doors, though now the decision has been made to officially call off the tournament. Earlier on Thursday, McIlroy had called for the competition to be “shut down” in an attempt to stop the spread. He told reporters that he believed that players and tour officials would have to be tested.

“We need to shut it down,” he said. “More than anything, everyone needs to get tested. “For us to keep playing on the PGA Tour, all the Tour players and people who are involved need to get tested and make sure no one has got it.” In a statement, the PGA Tour stated that the only course of action was for play to be suspended.

“We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process,” the Tour said. “We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event through the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. “But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.” Ian Poulter took to Instagram to issue a message of support to fans, and hinted that he is expecting an announcement on The Masters soon.