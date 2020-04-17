PGA Tour releases revised 2020 calendar with the Masters pushed back to November 

The PGA Tour has unveiled its revised 2020 calendar with three US-based majors having been rescheduled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Masters, originally planned to be held this month, will instead now take place from 12-15 November at Augusta.

And after the The Open was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War, the ongoing pandemic has also forced the US Open and PGA Championship to be postponed to later this year.

Despite the severe disruption to the sporting world caused by the global emergency, all three of the US-based majors are set to go ahead depending on clearance from health officials.

The PGA Championship will now take place 6-9 August in San Francisco, with the US Open following from 17-20 September at Winged Foot.

However, the Ryder Cup will retain its original dates at Whistling Straits, from 22-27 September.

A joint statement from Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA was released on Monday.

It read: ‘This is a difficult and challenging time for everyone coping with the effects of this pandemic. We remain very mindful of the obstacles ahead, and each organisation will continue to follow the guidance of the leading public health authorities, conducting competitions only if it is safe and responsible to do so.

‘In recent weeks, the global golf community has come together to collectively put forward a calendar of events that will, we hope, serve to entertain and inspire golf fans around the world. We are grateful to our respective partners, sponsors and players, who have allowed us to make decisions – some of them, very tough decisions – in order to move the game and the industry forward.

‘We want to reiterate that Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA collectively value the health and well-being of everyone, within the game of golf and beyond, above all else. We encourage everyone to follow all responsible precautions and make effort to remain healthy and safe.’

The R&A also confirmed the cancellation of The Open earlier on Monday, rendering 2020 the first year without golf’s most prestigious tournament since 1945.

This year’s competition was scheduled to begin on July 16 at Royal St George’s, and was set to be the 149th edition.

It will now be played between July 11-18 next year at the same venue.

The 150th edition of The Open, set to be held at St Andrews, has instead been moved to 2022 as a result.