Philippe Coutinho agent provides update on Chelsea and Tottenham transfer talk

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan – but agent Kia Joorabchian is remaining tight-lipped over a potential Premier League transfer

Philippe Coutinho continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League as confusion surrounds his future at Barcelona.

Agent Kia Joorabchian is responsible for finding the Brazilian a new home once his Bayern Munich loan spell is over.

And Daily Star Sport understands that Chelsea have been offered the services of Coutinho since the January transfer window, meaning a Premier League return could be on the cards.

But Joorabchian, a known Arsenal fan, is remaining tight-lipped over where his client will be playing his football when normality returns.

“The fact I’m an Arsenal supporter is not a secret,” he told Sky Sports.

“I don’t have any preference where the players go. I don’t try to push someone to one club or another. Everything is a possibility.

“The question is what are going to be the financial conditions of all the clubs, including Barcelona and all the Premier League clubs at the end of this pandemic.”

The coronavirus pandemic means football across the globe is halted at present.

It remains unclear when Europe’s big leagues will finish their respective seasons, and whether the summer transfer window will go ahead as planned.

And Joorabchian admits transfers could be the last thing on the minds of clubs when the beautiful game returns.

“Everyone wants to stay safe, stay healthy and get back to training. Everyone is trying to stay positive,” he added.

“None of my boys have spoken to me in terms of their future.

“All my boys are concentrating on getting through this period of time and getting back to normality.

“It becomes very difficult to say I’m going to spend £100m on a player.

“I think you’re also going to encounter a moral issue in this.

“Is it morally correct when others are suffering?”

Coutinho flourished in the Premier League, impressing for Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp.

His subsequent move to Barcelona failed to work out, before an average loan stint in Munich.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been linked with the playmaker.