Philippe Coutinho pushed closer to Man Utd or Chelsea switch because of Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has been pushed closer to a return to the Premier League.
Philippe Coutinho seems to be receiving internal pressure to leave Barcelona at the end of the season as his team-mate Antoine Griezmann is already hoping to land his shirt number.
The Brazilian was handed the No 7 jersey when he completed the switch from Liverpool in January 2018.
Griezmann donned the same number during his successful time at Atletico Madrid but since moving to the Nou Camp he has No 17 on his back.
However, the Frenchman strangely admitted he is waiting for Coutinho to depart so he can regain his favourite number.
“I would like to get the number seven shirt again,” the World Cup winner said during a live Twitch stream.
Coutinho has been linked with a return to the Premier League and Manchester United and Chelsea are the favourites to secure his signature.
The 27-year-old has failed to find his top form since moving to Catalonia and has spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich.
For the Bundesliga side, Coutinho has scored nine goals and registered eight assists across all competitions.
Barcelona are expected to try and offload the midfielder at the end of the season.
His price tag will likely be off-putting as the La Liga side could demand in excess of £100million.
Therefore, United or Chelsea would favour a loan deal similar to what Bayern have in place.
It is no secret that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for a new playmaker as his side have been linked with Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.
The Red Devils have also been keeping tabs on Leicester’s James Maddison.
But if neither of those transfers materialise then Coutinho is seen as a viable option.
Meanwhile, Frank Lampard will look to add some experience to his ranks after riding out a two-window transfer ban.
Chelsea are set to lose Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud as the trio are out of contract at the end of the season.
So the Blues could turn to Coutinho to provide the creativity they so desperately need.