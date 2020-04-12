Phillip Schofield confronts ‘lying’ NHS worker on This Morning before awkward U-turn

This Morning viewers were not impressed with Phillip Schofield today as he confronted a viewer calling in to play Spin to Win for “lying” – but he quickly changed his tune

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield was left very red-faced today after confronting a woman on the show who called in to play Spin to Win today.

He and Holly Willoughby had been presenting the daily Spin to Win competition, as they were forced to hang up on the first caller who said “hello” when answering the phone, which people aren’t allowed to do.

They then rang another woman who answered with the password, but Phillip quickly made it clear that he thought they’d rung the same woman twice.

He asked: “Are we calling the same woman?”

“An apple a day,” the caller replied with.

Phil responded: “Hold on, hold on. Did we just call you?”

Rather than reply to Phil, the caller awkwardly repeated the pass phrase.

Phil persisted: “Did we just call you?”

The woman awkwardly replied: “Only just now,” as Holly nervously laughed.

She asked: “Now Caroline, I’m asking you to be a very honest lady now. Have we just rung you up and you said hello and we hung up on you?”

Caroline replied: “No, I just said an apple a day.”

Phillip looked unimpressed as he hit back: “Really? Really though?”

Holly told him: “I believe her.”

Phillip said: “I don’t. Caroline certainly wasn’t going to own up to it, was she?”

However, the pair let her play and Caroline ended up winning the top prize of £3,000.

Caroline then revealed she works for the NHS, leaving Phillip making a very awkward U-turn with his stance.

He told her: “Ah, then suddenly, everything is alright! Which is marvellous.”

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.