Phillip Schofield is all smiles during family outing a month after coming out as gay

PHILLIP SCHOFIELD, the host of This Morning, has given his Instagram followers an insight into a family outing with his wife and daughters after coming out as gay last month.

After Phillip Schofield, 57, came out as gay last month to his 2.7 million followers on Instagram, the TV presenter has continued sharing treasured family moments with his wife Stephanie Lowe and their daughters. Phillip, who is still coming into work to present This Morning, alongside Holly Willoughby, 39, despite coronavirus fears, has shown his followers he has been spending some quality time with his family during this uncertain time.

The presenter posted several images on his Instagram story including a selfie of himself with his wife and daughters. His Instagram story included short videos of the countryside and a sweet family snap. Followers of the presenter then saw Phillip pouring himself a shot of sloe gin from a can. As he poured himself a drink, he said: “Halfway around the walk, reasons to be cheerful. Cheers,” and then drank the gin.

He followed up his post to pay tribute to his mum on Mother’s Day. As the government and health experts have advised people to “social distance” and to stay at home, Phillip commented on the fact that he wished he could be celebrating Mother’s Day with his mother. He wrote to his followers: “Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mum. Sorry I can’t see you. “Love you mum xx,” Phillip continued alongside two pictures of himself and his mum, and one of her posing on top of a plane.

Phillip came out as gay to the nation last month on Instagram, as well as speaking about how he has been dealing with it on This Morning with his close friend and co-host Holly. He opened up to his followers and wrote: “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.” He then went into details of his inner conflict, as he told the nation: “My inner conflict congrats with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. “Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.”

Following on from the news that all UK schools would close because of the coronavirus, Phillip and Holly continued to put on a show for all the viewers of the show, as the UK has been asked to work from home where possible. However, while viewers were watching Holly and Phil on Friday, viewers took to Twitter to say they were “distracted” by Phil putting his hands in his pockets throughout the programme. The Dancing On Ice host later addressed the problem as he said: “You should never present with your hands in your pockets, you get shouted at a lot. “And people have said, ‘Why are you standing with your hands in your pockets?'”

He then explained: “Because I know where they are. So I’m not touching my face.” Holly then added afterwards: “Oh, I wish I had some pockets now. I want to touch my face.” As there was a lot of uncertainty going on at the time, which is still continuing to be the case, the hosts wanted to keep the show positive and uplifting for those watching. Phillip reassured their viewers as he said: “We are going to keep smiling and we are on a mission today to make you smile.”

