Phillip Schofield: ‘It was bound to happen’ This Morning host addresses ‘worrying’ move

PHILLIP SCHOFIELD – who co-hosts This Morning with Holly Willoughby – has admitted he has been “worrying” about an aspect of his life due to the coronavirus lockdown, as the presenter told fans, “this was bound to happen”.

Phillip Schofield, 58, has updated his three million Instagram followers about a tricky task he took on yesterday. In a live video from the bathroom in his home, the This Morning favourite admitted he had been “worrying” about cutting his hair himself during the coronavirus lockdown.

Due to the current pandemic, hair salons have been closed following the Government’s social distancing guidelines, which means many citizens are taking on a DIY approach. A nervous Phillip informed fans while examining his hair in the mirror: “You see, the thing is, this was bound to happen at some stage and I was going to have to do something about this. “And it’s been worrying me for some time, however…” The star then paused as he began to cut strands close to his ear with an electric blade.

“Oh my good gracious,” he exclaimed, as strays of his hair fell to the floor. He added: “I am going to make such a pig’s ear of this! “It’s only a brief live because I need both hands and I need to concentrate, but I just thought I’d let you know what was happening in my afternoon. “Because I’m beginning to look a little dishevelled.”

While looking through comments on his video, Phillip read out one fan’s suggestion that he should “shave it all off”. The presenter said: “‘Shave it all off,’ says James. What the whole lot? “Just go straight down the middle. Shave it all off. Well, it would be easier, that’s for sure!” Concluding the clip, Phillip said: “That was the live, it was very brief because I do need to concentrate.

“But hello, stay safe, stay in, lots of love and take care. See you on the telly tomorrow. Bye now!” Many fans took to the comments section of Phillip’s post to share their reaction to his daring move. One person wrote: “Careful – easy does it!” Another Instagram user added: “You’re so brave doing that.”