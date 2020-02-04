Phone data leads to rescue of kayaker missing in Everglades

This is the incredible moment a missing kayaker was pulled to safety after his phone washed up on a riverbank and authorities were able to use its data to locate him.

Mark Miele, from Williamsburg, Virginia, embarked on a solo trip in the Florida Everglades on January 22. The 67-year-old was due back January 29, officials said.

But he did not return and four days later a bag containing his wallet and phone washed up on the bank of the Lopez River.

National Park Service rangers found the belongings and asked the sheriff’s office to assist in a search. Deputies then downloaded data from Miele’s phone Sunday night.

His most recent location had been recorded Friday, giving the sheriff’s aviation unit a place to target its search.

A helicopter crew eventually spotted Miele floating in the water face-up and wearing a life jacket several miles from where his belongings were found. Boats soon reached the area and took Miele to safety.

Aerial footage of his rescue posted on Facebook by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office shows as Miele is pulled onto a lifeboat.

He was being treated Monday afternoon at a Naples hospital and was understood to have been in the water for two days before he was found.

Pictures posted to social media show as Miele was taken away on a stretcher. He was understood to have been dehydrated and hypothermic.

Officials did not immediately say how or when Miele lost his kayak.

His wife Beverly said: ‘I felt devastated and very nervous that something terrible happened to him.

‘It’s truly a miracle that he survived, and I’m very thankful to all the search and rescue rangers for all that they did.’

Corporal Ed Henderson spotted the missing kayaker. He told Wink News: ‘First concern when we found him it didn’t look like he was moving and we didn’t know if it was going to be a recovery or a rescue.

‘Turns out when I talk to a guy after the fact that was on scene, he goes, no, he was convulsing. He’d been in the water for two solid days and it’s been really cold.

‘Coming back and watching the video and seeing the expression on his face and holding the rescuer’s hand, that was just…yeah.’