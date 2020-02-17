Photographer Amos Chapple goes inside the abandoned Soviet sanatoriums in Georgia’s Tskaltubo

The spa resort of Tskaltubo in Georgia – once known as the Riviera of the Soviet Union – is awash with unique sights.

One of the most amazing according to Radio Free Europe photographer Amos Chapple, who visited for three days at the end of January, is that of ‘old ladies shuffling slowly through grand, crumbling atriums with crystal chandeliers’.

Such spectacles have come about because ethnic Georgian refugees from the 1992-3 conflict in Abkhazia – around 9,000 of them – have been housed in several of the town’s state-owned sanatoriums.

New Zealander Mr Chapple, who took a set of fascinating photographs during his visit, told MailOnline Travel that the town contains a mixture of working spas and sanatoriums in various states of decay.

Some are completely abandoned.

He said: ‘In the fully abandoned sanatoriums it’s a very sad atmosphere. Georgia was hit harder than most of the republics in the wake of the Soviet collapse, so it’s an illustration of a country that’s really yet to find its feet economically.

‘In the sanatoriums where people still lived, it’s really something amazing. To see little old ladies shuffle slowly through grand, crumbling atriums with crystal chandeliers hanging from the ceiling is about as close as you can get to a real-life [Charles Dickens] Miss Havisham scene. It’s a visual aesthetic that is probably unique to that one little town in Georgia.’

He continues: ‘In the occupied sanatoriums the inside of people’s apartments – I saw inside two – were very cosy. When you step inside there are TVs on, cosy furniture, everything you’d see in a middle-class apartment in the capital, Tbilisi.

‘The interior of the people’s apartments that I saw bore no resemblance to the crumbling old corridors and facades of the buildings that housed them.’

Mr Chapple explained that two of the spas in the town are still working and in ‘beautiful condition’ and that he ‘took a stinking, hot mud bath in one of them’.

He added that he spent two nights in one of the Soviet-era hotels, but said it’s ‘a lonely-feeling place, especially in winter’.

The photographer was drawn to the town after hearing news that Georgia’s richest man, Bidzina Ivanishvili, a business tycoon and leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, plans to purchase and renovate Tskaltubo’s spas and sanatoriums – and build new homes for the refugees that had settled in them.

The proposal has been welcomed by many of the refugees, but derided, Mr Chapple says, as a land grab by others.

Former president Mikheil Saakashvili, reported Georgia Today, said on his Facebook page: ‘There has never been such a large-scale robbery in the history of Georgia by any of its invaders.’

Mr Chapple said: ‘I had seen photographs of the place floating around online, but it was more a subject for bloggers and travel photographers. I had always wanted to go, but there was never enough of an excuse to go there as a photojournalist. Then when Georgia’s wealthiest man announced he would buy up the sanatoriums and spas, and all kinds of discussion broke out around that, I knew there was a good reason to go.’