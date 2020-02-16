Physical therapist, 30, is ‘caught on security camera sexually assaulting 75-year-old patient’

A 30-year-old physical therapist has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 75-year-old hospital patient after he was caught on camera placing his genitals in the elderly woman’s mouth, according to detectives.

Regginald Jackson, who works at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida, was taken into custody Monday night after officers responded to reports he had abused a patient in his care.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the hospital when a nurse said an alarm sounded from the elderly woman’s room Monday night.

The nurse said she checked on the live feed camera inside the room and saw Jackson placing his genitals in the female patient’s mouth, deputies reported.

The sheriff’s office said Jackson refused to answer detectives’ questions about the incident.

He has been charged with sexual battery and is being held in the Orient Road Jail.

The sheriff’s office released footage Tuesday showing Jackson being booked into the jail wearing a hospital gown.

Officials told DailyMail.com that was because he was a suspect in a sexual abuse case his clothing had been taken as evidence at the scene and the gown had been readily available to swap him into at the hospital.

Baycare health system, which runs the hospital, said that Jackson had been fired.

They said in a statement to WFTS: ‘BayCare is terminating the employment of Regginald Jesse Jackson, who was working as a physical therapist at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South.

‘We appreciate the team member who took appropriate, swift action after witnessing suspicious activity and we remain in close contact with authorities as they conduct their investigation.

‘BayCare is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all our patients and team members and we do not tolerate the alleged conduct.’

Sheriff Chad Chronister said he was ‘disgusted’ by Jackson and that he showed an ‘appalling breach of trust’.

‘This is an appalling breach of trust and abuse by a person who is trained and paid to look out for the well-being of patients,’ he said.

‘I am disgusted by the actions of Regginald Jackson, and we will work diligently to find out if there are others who have been victimized by him in the past to ensure that justice is served.’

Chronister warned that there may be other victims.