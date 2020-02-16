Physicist says math behind a startup that wants to catapult satellites into space adds up

Flinging rockets into space without ever combusting rocket fuel may sound like an impossible feat, but according to one physicist, the math adds up.

In a breakdown published to Wired, physicist and author Rhett Allain tackles the numbers behind a new startup called SpinLaunch, which plans to propel rockets into orbit without ever having to use a chemical engine.

Instead of relying on fuel propellants like a typical rocket would, SpinLaunch intends to slingshot crafts into space using a novel catapult technology that spins the rocket using a centrifuge.

Fuel eventually factors into the equation once the craft reaches the outer atmosphere when it uses a chemical engine to get it the rest of the way.

To get a 200 kilogram satellite off the ground, Allain says that SpinLaunch will need to have a force of about 5 million pounds (the same force required to hold up a Saturn V rocket which weighs about 6.5 million pounds fully fueled).

The force equates to about 10,000 G’s meaning the method isn’t suitable for human spaceflight – anyone aboard the craft at that speed would be crushed and a typical human can only handle about 10 G’s of force – which is why SpinLaunch is focused on non-passengered craft.

While it may seem unlikely that an centrifuge could handle that type of force and weight spinning around for what SpinLaunch estimates to be about 1.5 hours before it gathers enough energy, Allain says that one material, titanium, could work.

‘I found that a titanium alloy has an ultimate tensile strength of 900 MPa,’ he write.

‘With that, I can calculate the width of a beam with a square cross section that can support this force.’

Once the craft is launched, Allain says the company’s system will provide them a nice boost, however, final velocity will have to be much higher.

SpinLaunch has already developed a working prototype of its launcher which it says can spin a craft up to 5,000 mph in the centrifuge before it is released.

Allain says that ultimately, just to get into low-earth orbit, a craft will have to reach speeds of 17,148 mph.

Other factors like air drag which are contingent on the shape of the aircraft, atmospheric conditions, and force, will also be working against SpinLaunch’s goal.

Despite the need for traditional chemical engines, according to Allain, the system, appears to be mostly feasible.

‘So far everything seems legit. I mean, you shouldn’t build this in your backyard or anything, but from an engineering standpoint it looks possible,’ he writes.

Last month, SpinLaunch, was given an additional $35 million in funding by investors including Airbus to build its novel rocket launcher.

The company says it will use the extra funding to carry put its first test flight later this year – something CEO Jonathan Yaney says will ‘change the history of space launch’.