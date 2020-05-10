PICTURED: Bronx motorcycle gang leader, 51, shot dead in broad daylight by two assassins

The family of a motorcycle gang leader who was executed in broad daylight on a Bronx street over the weekend by two assassins carrying guns with silencers are speaking out, demanding that the killers be brought to justice.

Photos shared by the wife and daughter of Francisco Rosado, 51, on social media show a man with a shaved head and a face completely covered in tattoos.

But according to his wife Jeannie Rosado and daughter Amanda, beneath his tough exterior, the head of The Bronx chapter of the much-feared Pagan’s Motorcycle Club was a loving family man with ‘a heart of gold.’

Rosado was standing in a parking lot on Hollard Avenue near Boston Road in the Allerton section of The Bronx at around 3.20pm on Saturday talking to some people when he was accosted by a pair of armed masked suspects and shot dead.

Surveillance video captured the moment the killers jumped out of a blue Jeep Cherokee and ran with their silencer-topped guns drawn toward Rosado standing out of the frame. The footage did not show the victim getting hit.

The assassins returned moments later, got back in the Jeep and sped away. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Jeannie Rosado said she and her entire family, including her and Francisco’s three grown children and five grandchildren, are devastated by his death.

‘He had a short temper, but a heart of gold,’ the widow told the newspaper of her partner of 27 years. ‘He was a hard-working man who provided for many people.’

Rosado worked as a building superintendent in Allerton, and in his free time ran the Pagan’s club in The Bronx – one of four major outlaw biker gangs in the US that has been linked to the production and smuggling of drugs.

Jeannie Rosado told the News that he had never been in any serious trouble with the law beyond the occasional fight.

The widowed mother-of-three expressed hope that her husband’s killers would be tracked down.

‘I pray every night they are brought to justice,’ she said. ‘I know my God will not fail me on that.’

A day after her father’s death, Amanda shared a heartwarming photo of her heavily tattooed dad cradling in his arms her two young sons.

In a press release to DailyMail.com, NYPD detectives said officers responding to a 911 call about a male shot arrived to find the victim unconscious and unresponsive before medics declared him dead on the scene.

Detectives did not disclose the victim’s identity, but sources confirmed to the New York Post that it was Rosado.

Photos taken at the scene by a DailyMail.com photographer showed a massive police presence around a body covered with a white sheet – as well as people consoling each other.

Medics were seen loading a woman into an ambulance, but it is unclear how she was involved in the incident.

Bystanders said that she may be a relative of Rosado and that she had collapsed at the scene.

The Pagan Motorcycle Club has more than 1,300 members across at least 100 chapters in several states along the East Coast.

The gang has been linked to the production and smuggling of meth, cocaine, heroin and PCP and is also believed to have deep ties to organized crime.

The Pagans are one of four major outlaw motorcycle gangs in the US – with rivals being the Hells Angels, the Bandidos and the Outlaws.

Rosado’s murder has sparked fears among law enforcement that a gang war could be brewing, should his assailants be linked to a rival group.

Law enforcement officials have speculated that the hit could be linked to the Pagans’ aggressive expansion efforts in New Jersey, where the bike gang now has 17 clubs, or its long-standing feud with Hells Angels, reported Bronx Justice News.

The Angels had recently moved their headquarters from Manhattan to The Bronx, which traditionally has been the Pagans’ sphere of influence.

On January 2, the Angels’ clubhouse in the Throggs Neck section of The Bronx was shot up by multiple gunmen on motorcycles, who have not been arrested to this day.

The building sustained some damage after being hit by more than a dozen bullets, but no injuries were reported.

The Hell’s Angels are easily the world’s most famous biker gangs with an estimated 2,500 members. Many members have a hand in criminal enterprises ranging from drug running and production to racketeering.

They are notoriously aggressive when defending their turf and have long-simmering feuds with many other clubs including the Pagans, Outlaws and Bandidos.

The Pagan’s, who exclude black members, are widely believed to have ties to the Aryan Brotherhood and the Italian Mafia.

They were formed in the 1950s but reportedly didn’t enter the criminal underworld until John ‘Satan’ Marron took control in the late 60s and 70s. They have since grown to become one of big four motorbike gangs in the US. They’re implicated in producing and selling drugs, as well as working as arms dealers and bombing plots.

The gang has a long rivalry with the Hell’s Angels and Complex reported that in 2010, 19 members of the group were arrested in New York for allegedly plotting to bomb Hells Angels.

Another rival, Bandidos Motorcycle Club, began in the South focusing on smuggling drugs across the Mexican border into the US. They were also involved in the Waco gun battle. They are rumored to have around 5,000 members worldwide. While their strongest base is in the South, they also have chapters on the East Coast, including New York.

The last of the Big Four are the Outlaws. Founded in 1936, they’re believed to be the world’s oldest outlaw motorcycle club and the Hell’s Angels fiercest rivals.