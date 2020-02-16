Pictures show Hitler through the eyes of his bodyguard

These pictures taken by Adolf Hitler’s personal bodyguard show the Führer and his henchmen rallying at Nuremberg and sweeping into Austria in the lead-up to war.

The photos were taken between 1937 and 1939 by a member of the dictator’s bodyguard unit, known as the 1st SS Panzer Division Leibstandarte SS Adolf Hitler.

The collection includes pictures of Hitler appearing at Nazi rallies, marching into Vienna following the Anschluss in 1938 and walking up a mountain near his Alpine retreat in Berchtesgaden.

There are also photos of other leading Nazis, including Heinrich Himmler on a visit to Bavaria and Rudolf Hess being driven to a Nazi rally.

Many of the 170 photos are of the bodyguards, including pictures of the soldiers drinking beer while off duty.

The unit was responsible for guarding the Fuhrer’s ‘person, offices, and residences’, but later developed into a full infantry regiment which took part in the German occupation of Poland and France.

Several of the pictures are taken in Nuremberg, where the Nazis held a huge annual rally as a propaganda showpiece for Hitler’s regime.

Nuremberg took on a different significance after the war as the venue where many leading Nazis were put on trial for war crimes and some of them were sentenced to death.

There are also several pictures near Berchtesgaden in the Bavarian Alps, where Hitler had a mountain residence.

The Berghof residence was the venue where British prime minister Neville Chamberlain visited the Führer in 1938, before returning to Britain and infamously declaring ‘peace for our time’.

Hermann Goering also had a home nearby, which is shown in the collection after it was renovated and the driveway decorated with Nazi flags.

Hitler’s deputy Rudolf Hess is also seen in the pictures, two years before he flew to Scotland to seek peace with the British without Hitler’s knowledge.

The photo album was seized as a souvenir by a British soldier serving in Germany at the end of the war.

He brought it home with him and kept it for the rest of his life, and after he passed away his nephew found it locked away in his safe.

It is now coming up for sale with Oxfordshire auctioneers Jones and Jacob for £2,200.

Auctioneer Simon Jones said: ‘It has come from a client whose late uncle served in World War II and brought it home with him.

‘We don’t know exactly where he got it from but he must have been in the right place at the right time.

‘It has been in the family since the end of the war. Our vendor has inherited it and found it in a safe.

‘About 75 per cent of the photos are the leaders of the Nazi Party strutting around being arrogant b*****ds. There are all sorts of occasions, mostly Nazi rallies like Nuremberg.

‘As far as we know these photographs haven’t been seen by anybody before. The person who took them clearly had close up access to Hitler. We have received a lot of interest in them.’

The sale takes place tomorrow.