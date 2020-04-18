Piers Morgan assures GMB viewers he’s not getting sick after his ‘peaky’ complexion sparks concern

Fans took to Twitter on Monday to check on Piers Morgan during his Good Morning Britain appearance, claiming he looked ‘pale, unwell and sweaty’.

And the TV host, 55, was quick to reassure them that he was feeling fine, blaming his ‘peaky’ look on his attempt to do his own make-up.

Referring to an incident last week, when he overdid it with the bronzer, he said: ‘After the unfortunate orange head incident last week, in which I painted my head orange, I decided to no longer paint my face, just put a bit of powder on.

‘So if I look a bit peaky it’s just because I haven’t been painted my normal way.’

‘That’s what you normally look like!’ quipped co-anchor Susanna Reid, who added: ‘I think we would describe it as a glow!’

The stars of TV shows are currently having to apply their own make-up in light of the current social distancing rules surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments on Twitter to the tune of, ‘Piers you are a bit pale and sweating. You ok?’ materialised as a result of the Life Stories star’s complexion.

Someone else remarked: ‘Anyone else think @piersmorgan doesn’t look well, looks very pale and sweating already, he doesn’t look great!’

Just last week, he admitted he may have had some ‘blending issues’ after doing his make-up for Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain, after a crew member pointed out a noticeable streak on the side of his face.

The presenter saw the humorous side in his attempt at applying makeup as he compared himself to President Donald Trump on Twitter, writing: ‘I fear I may have over-applied the Tangerine Dream make-up today.’

During the show, Piers was told that there were some ‘blending issues’ with his makeup with the camera then closing in on the side of his face.

He said: ‘I don’t even know what that means, other than clearly this part of my head is orange, this part is not, I don’t what that means and I don’t care in the general scheme of things.

‘I come in I’m slapping this stuff on I have no idea what I’m putting on and how to apply it, and in the general scheme, my makeup issues are not important people.’

As Piers spoke a split screen appeared of his face alongside President Trump, who has long been known for his so-called ‘orange face.’

In the midst of laughter from some crew members Susanna Reid, 49, said: ‘You’re turning into your friend President Trump there you go taking makeup tips.’

Luckily Piers saw the funny side as he quickly copied Trump’s animated expression, with the crew members clearly enjoying this as they compared him to Ross Gellar from Friends.

Susanna then explained that due to the coronavirus pandemic Good Morning Britain had scaled back its crew to the bare essentials, meaning they no longer had their usual army of hair and makeup artists.

She said: ‘We do not have our professional army of hair and makeup artists on at the moment, of course we do not need them, although clearly we do, but we don’t need them to be in the workplace so we’ve let them go. It is not the most important thing in the world.