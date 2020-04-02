Piers Morgan hits out at Boris Johnson over coronavirus diagnosis – ‘WOEFUL’

PIERS MORGAN has slammed Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock who were confirmed to be carrying coronavirus yesterday.

The GMB host took to his Twitter to vent his frustration against the government’s social distancing advice after the two key government officials were infected with covid-19. Piers who is known to use social media to share his opinions took the opportunity to express his scepticism of how the government are coping during this time of uncertainty.

He tweeted: “The fact Britain’s 3 most important people in the battle against Coronavirus have gone down on the same day says everything about our woeful & I fear disastrous social distancing strategy. “ “They can’t even practise it properly themselves.” It comes as yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was coronavirus positive and self-isolating. The PM wrote: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. “Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.” This prompted a flurry of responses from concerned Britons, who were curious as to how he had received a test. One tweeted: “How are you getting tested yet frontline staff can’t get a test. How demoralising to NHS you were clapping for just a few hours ago.”

Another replied: “Should people with mild symptoms be tested, Mr Johnson? Yes, they all should. Should all NHS staff be tested? Yes, they should. Should there be testing in the community? Yes, there should. Contact tracing? Maybe too late now. Where is the 25K tests/day?” A third commented: “How lucky that he only developed mild symptoms and managed to get tested when everyone else has to stay at home and are unable to get tested.” Shortly after the Prime Minister’s health revelation, came that of Health Secretary Matt Hancock who also announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

He tweeted: “Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. “I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating. “Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives.” This was followed by England Chief Medical Office Chris Whitty”s announcement that he was suffering symptoms “compatible with COVID-19.”

However, Rishi Sunak assured the public that they would be working from home as he uploaded a photo of himself at a computer while wishing his colleagues “speedy recovery”. Yesterday 181 people died from the virus in Britain. It takes the total number of UK deaths to 759, with 14,543 confirmed cases.