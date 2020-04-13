Piers Morgan slates Meghan and Harry over new brand name in foul-mouthed rant

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s announcement that they will be launching a new charity named “Archewell” in a foul-mouthed rant

The Good Morning Britain presenter took to his Twitter page to slate the pair for claiming that they are naming their brand “Archewell” after a Greek word that according to the couple means “source of action.”

As the country battle the coronavirus pandemic and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in hospital, Pier said that the couple’s Hollywood plans are not at the forefront of the British agenda.

Piers fumed: “Total number of f*cks the British public give about these two announcing their ‘plans’ from Hollywood right now: 0.”

It comes as Meghan and Harry have so far failed to send their well wishes to Boris Johnson after Kate and William shared a message of support on social media.

Twitter users have been quick call out the couple for their lack of message to Boris.

One commented: “There’s a time and a place to make announcements and now really isn’t the time, what would have been nice is a message of support to a country they say to love and best wishes to our PM.”

While another added: “No one cares. Boris Johnson is fighting for his life, American is on its knees, developing countries are bracing to get slaughtered but we are supposed to care about an announcement of a charitable foundation??!! The Sussex’s have NO perspective.”

A third chimed in: “Coming less than 48 hours after the Queen’s speech and PMs admission to hospital shows lack of judgement and understanding of the nation’s priorities.”

Meghan, 38, recently took part in her first post-Royal film role – narrating Disney’s Elephant documentary.

According to the filmmaker, she was inspired to narrate the documentary after becoming “intrigued by the female empowerment” of the animals who she “identified” with.