Piers Morgan wife: How long has Piers Morgan been married to wife Celia Walden?

PIERS MORGAN is well known for his controversial opinions on Good Morning Britain but how long have Piers and wife Celia been married?

Piers Morgan, 54, and now wife Celia Walden, 44, are reported to have started seeing each other whilst the former newspaper editor was still married to first wife Marion Shalloe.

Piers has three sons with Marion called Spencer, 26, Stanley, 22, and Bertie, 18. However after 20 years together his first marriage ended in 2008 and just two years later Piers and Celia ended up tying the knot in 2010. In an interview with Amanda Holden on Heart FM, Morgan opened up about how he and Celia first met. Piers revealed: "I was doing a speech in front of 1000 people – magazine editors – in some fancy hotel in Mayfair and I absolutely died on my backside to the extent that they were openly jeering me, and the only person that was laughing was Celia, who I'd never met, and I went 'who's that?'"

“She said ‘that just bombed’ and I said, ‘I thought that was hilarious’ but she was laughing really at my discomfort. So I realised then that she would be perfect bride material!” Piers later revealed on Good Morning Britain that on the second day he met Celia he told he was going to marry her, with Celia initially refusing. The Good Morning Britain host said: “On the second day I met my wife and I told her I was going to marry her, that’s exactly what she said. “She turned to me with that same face and said ‘you will never ever marry me’.”

It is said after Celia put the statement into writing, in the ultimate I told you so moment, Piers read out the statement at their wedding. Piers and Celia have a 10-year age gap between them and while for some it can be an obstacle with a relationship, the pair are said to have embraced their difference in age. In a picture she posted to her Instagram earlier in the year of her and Piers sharing an embrace at the beach, the TV presenter was seen to have a white hair and beard.