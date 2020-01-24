‘Pillowcase rapist’ suspect, 60, was building a DUNGEON under his house when he was arrested

Florida prosecutors have revealed that a ‘dungeon in progress’ was discovered beneath the home of a man believed to be the ‘pillowcase rapist’ who terrorized who terrorized Miami with a series of assaults on women in the 1980s.

Robert Koehler, 60, was arrested over the weekend thanks to a sophisticated DNA match and was being held without bond Friday in a Miami jail.

A search of his home in Broward County led to the discovery of safes filled with women’s jewelry and possible ‘souvenirs’ from his alleged attacks.

So far, he faces charges in connection to one assault, but authorities said as many as 25 victims could be involved.

The ‘pillowcase rapist’ was so named because he used a pillowcase or other fabric to cover the faces of his terrified victims, usually after he had broken into an apartment or town home, according to investigators. The assaults, often carried out at knifepoint, took place between 1981 and 1986 and had put South Florida on edge.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said at a news conference Thursday that the arrest will ‘hopefully bring some justice and some measure of peace’ to the victims.

Rundle praised what she called the quick work of lab technicians – coupled with improvements in DNA technology – that broke open the case.

‘They did a phenomenal job,’ the prosecutor said. ‘It´s going to take some time. But we feel confident that there are a number of sufficient cases that we can prosecute. We want to ensure that this man is never, ever free again.’

According to an arrest warrant, investigators got their breakthrough after they obtained a DNA sample from Koehler’s son, Robert J. Koehler, 29, was arrested in September and charged with attempted burglary, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief in Melbourne, Florida.

The younger Koehler’s DNA was taken and entered into a national database. It turned up a hit to a 1983 rape case in Miami, leading detectives to Brevard County where they followed Koehler to obtain DNA samples from objects he touched.

It was then, authorities said, that they had a match.

When detectives went to search Koehler’s three-bedroom, two-bath home in the 700 block of Rostock Circle NW in Palm Bay, they made a startling discovery, which Miami-Dade prosecutor Laura Adams described as a ‘dungeon in progress.’

‘He had excavated a little room underneath the floor of his house,’ Adams said. ‘That was very disturbing for the investigators to see.

‘We feared very much that if we had not gotten him into custody that he may have had other plans even worse than what he executed on all of these women from these cases.’

A further search of the ranch-style home turned up several safes containing women’s jewelry and ‘trinkets,’ which Adams characterized as ‘possible souvenirs, if you will, of his prior offenses.’

Among the items seized from Koehler’s home was a metal nail filer wrapped in protective covering, which Rundle said could have been used as a weapon in some of the ‘Pillowcase rapist’ attacks.

Rundle said it now will take time to locate victims, who could be anywhere in the country decades later. A hotline has been set up for victims to call and investigators are expected to begin determining if there is enough evidence to prosecute all of the suspected cases, officials said.

The assault with which Koehler is charged happened in December 1983 and involved a 25-year-old woman, according to an arrest warrant. That woman was stabbed in the midsection with sharp object – the wound was not fatal, but more of a puncture wound – and then was raped with first a blanket over her head and then a pillow.

This was the same type of assault the ‘pillowcase rapist’ carried out on numerous other occasions, investigators said.

A task force launched in the 1980s to search for the attacker was disbanded in 1987, but was recently revived by the Miami-Dade Police Department’s cold case squad.

The original task force had conducted numerous stakeouts, checked hundreds of leads, passed out fliers and even created a sculpture from one victim who saw his face, the Miami Herald reported.

Police at the time said the rapist was likely young, athletic and white and with no discernible accent. From lab tests, they concluded his blood type was O, but with a rare subgrouping characteristic found in 1 per cent of the population. They also knew he wore a size 10 1/2 shoe, according to reporting by the Miami Herald.

Among his victims were a schoolteacher, nurse, airline flight attendant, artist, model, health spa instructor, insurance executive, publicist and student, the paper has reported. All but one lived in townhouses or apartments.

The attacker usually entered the homes through unlocked sliding glass doors and open windows, threatening the victim with a knife, assaulting them quickly and sometimes stealing cash, investigators said.

When Koehler appeared in Brevard County court before his transfer to Miami, he blurted out that he was ‘not guilty’ of the assaults. He was convicted in a 1990 rape in Palm Beach County and sentenced to probation, which he later violated and served 120 days in jail.

That case, however, was never linked to the series of assaults in Miami and elsewhere in South Florida. Rundle said that was mainly because DNA samples were not yet mandatory.

Alfredo Ramirez, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the renewed investigation was a massive one encompassing much of South Florida.

‘A lot of sweat and tears was put into this case,’ Ramirez said. ‘We’re going to make sure he stays in jail.’

Of the decades that had passed, the police director added, ‘No matter how long ago it happened, we will never forget.’

One woman did see her attacker’s face, it was reported at the time of his attack. She convinced him she couldn’t see his face without her glasses and studied him during the rape, a knife at her throat.

From the description given by the 36-year-old victim, a police artist created a drawing that was circulated throughout Coconut Grove, South Miami and Hollywood.

Police at the time also commissioned sculptor Tony Lopez to fashion a detailed clay bust of one of the most hunted men in south Florida history.

Authorities say Koehler had worked as an electrician while living in Palm Bay, Florida.

Since the first reported attack on a 24-year-old secretary in May 1981, the rapist attacked women, usually entering houses or apartments through unlocked doors or windows and using a knife to terrify them into submission.

In each case the attacker sought to dominate his victims, tying them up, and sometimes using a pillowcase to blindfold them.

In one incident the rapist attacked a frail, half-blind 82-year-old widow after breaking into her home. She awoke to see the rapist standing next to her bed, a pillowcase wrapped around his head with only his eyes showing.

Following the rape, the outraged woman chased him out of the house.

‘She literally tore a dish towel rack from the wall of her kitchen,’ Simmons said at the time of the 1986 break in. ‘She chased him out the back door, swinging the metal fixture at him and shouting at him to get out of her house.’

The rapist took the woman’s wedding band in the attack and left a bizarre set of clues – a pair of women’s red, bikini-style underwear, a cream-colored women’s sleeveless undershirt, a navy blue leather purse with two crumpled department store bags inside, and an unidentified item of men’s clothing.