PIP payments over Easter 2020: When will PIP payments be made over Easter?

PERSONAL Independence Payment (PIP) is an essential payment for many people around the UK, but when will PIP payments be made over Easter?

Social distancing is causing anxiety for many about money. Many people in Britain are unsure about their income and how much they will get during lockdown. For PIP recipients, this money is more important than ever, but when will these payments be made over Easter?

What are PIP payments? PIP is a benefit which helps with the extra costs of a long-term health condition or disability for people aged 16 and over. This payment is a non-means tested benefit which means it is not subject to change based on your earnings, or whether you have any savings or capital. PIP payment is gradually replacing Disability Living Allowance (DLA).

Who is eligible to receive PIP? There are two elements which determine who qualifies for PIP: The Mobility component: You must need assistance with everyday tasks, getting around or both.

The Daily Living component: You must need this help for at least three months and expect to need assistance for at least another nine months, especially those who are terminally ill with less than six months to live.

How much is PIP? PIP is tax free and available for those in or out of work. You will be subject to an assessment to work out the level of assistance you are entitled to receive, which will be regularly reviewed to ensure you are receiving the right level of support. This payment consists of two parts: the mobility and daily living component. Each of these components is paid at either a standard or enhanced rate depending on the severity of your circumstances. For 2020/2021, the mobility component, the standard weekly rate is £23.60, while the enhanced weekly rate is £62.25. For 2020/2021, the daily living component, the standard weekly rate is £59.70, while the enhanced weekly rate is £89.15. If you are suffering from a terminal illness and you are not expected to live more than six months you will receive a higher daily living rate. The rate of mobility will depend on your needs. For those who receive PIP and Constant Attendance Allowance (CAA), the daily living allowance will be reduced by the amount of CAA you receive.

How and when is PIP paid? PIP is usually paid every four weeks. Your decision letter will explain the date of your first payment and what day you of the week you will be paid. If your payment is on a bank holiday, you will usually be paid before the bank holiday. After the bank holiday, you will continue to be paid as normal.

What happens to PIP once you reach pension age? If you begin claiming PIP after May 31, 2019, you will no longer have your payment reviewed once you reach pension age. Instead, you will receive an ongoing payment and a light touch review after ten years. If you were a PIP recipient before May 31, 2019, you will still have a review when you reach State Pension age. The Department for Work and Pensions said it will extend the ongoing payment to all claimants int he coming months.

How has PIP been impacted by coronavirus? With effect from March 24, the DWP announced a suspension on all face-to-face assessments to safeguard potentially vulnerable claimants. Work and Pensions Secretary of State Thérèse Coffey said: “As this country ramps up its efforts to support people through coronavirus, we will do whatever it takes to protect claimants and our staff. “We are automatically extending all awards and reassessments for health and disability benefits to provide that reassurance to those in receipt of them.” This means there will be no new reviews or assessments across all benefits for three months, including PIP. PIP claimants, if an assessment has already taken place this will continue to be processed. If an assessment has been scheduled, claimants will be contacted by the assessment provider to discuss how this will be taken forward.

