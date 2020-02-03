Planters introduces new Baby Nut mascot in Super Bowl ad days after ‘killing off’ Mr Peanut

The Planters nut company introduced their new Baby Nut mascot during a Super Bowl advertisement on Sunday – two weeks after killing off its iconic 104-year-old Mr. Peanut.

The adorable new character was unveiled in a spot during the first half, featuring actors Wesley Snipes and Veep’s Matt Walsh.

The stars had appeared in an earlier advertisement that showed Mr. Peanut sacrificing himself to save them after the crash of the NUTmobile.

The brand encouraged fans to share their memories with the hashtag #RIPeanut, and gave away products with commemorative packaging from January 24 to January 27.

But the company was forced to dial back its marketing campaign after the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The famed Los Angeles Laker died on Jan. 26, along with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others when the star’s helicopter crashed in California.

Planters, recognizing the devastating loss, said it was still going forward with its campaign to retire Mr. Peanut, and would ‘evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those impacted by the tragedy.’

In the new commercial Snipes and Walsh are joined by other classic mascots, Mr. Clean and the KoolAid Man, along with mourners at a funeral for the deceased Mr. Peanut.

As Snipes eulogizes the former Planters pitchman and the KoolAid man sobs, his tears drop into the soil below.

Vines begin to emerge from the dirt and suddenly the infant legume is born.

‘Is that a baby nut?’ one of the mourners asks, as Walsh bends over to pick him up.

Baby Nut coos like a real child, then makes dolphin sounds for a few seconds before he stops and announces, ‘Just kidding. I’m back’, revealing he is the reincarnation of Mr. Peanut.

Snipes rips up his prepared remarks, as Baby Nut asks, ‘Where’s my monocle?’

Baby Nut also sounded not-so-surprisingly familiar to Baby Yoda, the adorable new character from Disney’s hit Star Wars TV program, The Mandalorian.

The green little tyke has captivated social media since it was introduced in the new show last year. But some online argued that Baby Nut was following in the footsteps of Groot, the tree-like alien from the Marvel hit film, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

In the movie, Groot similarly sacrifices himself to save the ‘guardians’, a team of interstellar misfits who befriend each other.

The end of the film, however, reveals a sapling planted from a twig saved from Groot’s demise. The young tree flourishes and becomes Baby Groot.

One of the highlights of the movies ending shows Baby Groot dancig to the Jackson Five’s ‘One More Chance’.

To be clear, as well as funny, Mr. Clean tweeted Mr. Peanut was getting a ‘clean start’ as Baby Nut.

In the original pre-game ad, Mr. Peanut and his human co-stars are on a trip in the NUTmobile when they swerve to avoid hitting an animal, sending the peanut-shaped vehicle over a cliff into a canyon.

The stars and Mr. Peanut all manage to grab onto a branch and are holding on for dear life when it begins to break, unable to support all the weight.

The ad ends after Mr. Peanut tips his hat and lets go, falling into the canyon below and hitting the NUTmobile, which blows up.

‘It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm Mr. Peanut has passed away at 104 years old,’ Samantha Hess, Planters Brand Manager at Kraft Heinz, said in a press release at the time.

‘He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to tune in to Mr. Peanut’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life.’

Walsh also spoke about the loss.

‘Mr. Peanut was more than just a friend — he was a hero. His passing has shook me to my core,’ he said.

‘I’ll do my best to honor his legacy and be there for my friend s like he was always there for me even until our last wild ride together.

‘I’ll pay my last respects during his funeral on Super Bowl Sunday. I encourage our entire nation to do the same.’

Planters was founded in 1906, but the Mr. Peanut mascot didn’t come around until a decade later, when the company’s founder Amedeo Obici held a contest.

The winning idea came from Antonio Gentile, who at the time was just 14 years old and living in Suffolk, Virginia. Gentile drew a peanut with arms, legs, and a face and had him doing different things like somersaulting and riding a toy horse.

The Suffolk News Herald reports that Planters then had a professional artist jazz up the drawings, adding a top hat and monocle.

Mr. Peanut first debut in print on February 23, 1918 edition of the Saturday Evening Post.

Gentile won $5 for his efforts, and Obici went on to pay for him and four of his siblings to go to college.

Mr. Peanut’s full name, given to him by Gentile, was Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe, MentalFloss reports.

‘He got his first Times Square billboard in 1937, he first starred in commercials in the 1950s, and his NUTmobile debuted in 1999, according to the brand’s website.

But he didn’t talk until Robert Downey Jr. was cast to voice him in 2010. The role was taken over by Bill Hader in 2013.

In 2016, he celebrated his 100th birthday.

‘Mr. Peanut’s continued popularity is a testament to America’s love of Planters nuts,’ Sean Marks, vice president of marketing at Planters, told Parade at the time.