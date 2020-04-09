PlayStation says more DualSense colours ‘a safe bet’ as internet reacts to PS5 pad

Sony PlayStation announced the DualSense – the evolution of the classic DualShock controller – last night, but some gamers aren’t happy

Hideaki Nishino, Sony PlayStation’s Senior Vice President of Platform Planning & Management announced a new bit of PlayStation 5 kit last night: the DualSense.

The new pad, which features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a rechargeable battery, a new Create button (which replaces the PS4 Share button), a built-in mic, a newly improved lightbar and touchpad and a USB-C charging port, has already inspired many gamers around the world with its robust feature set and new tech.

The design of the pad, though, has been a cause of some controversy for eager gamers around the world.

Whilst some like the bold ‘penguin’ design, the white, blue and black aesthetic has raised a few eyebrows too.

PlayStation fans are curious to see whether the iconic colours of the face buttons (X, O, Square and Triangle) will be returning in some form and whether the white pad will be the only choice at launch.

As you can see from the mock-ups on this page (image above courtesy of @ATLFunkyP and further below courtesy of @Thefleshmonk ), some gamers have been mocking up other designs that seem more in keeping with the PlayStation brand we’ve come to know and love over the past four console generations.

Rest assured, though – Sony engineers have been taking to Twitter to suggest this first design may not be the only version of the DS5 we’ll be seeing.

“No idea what they’re planning in terms of different colour variants (for launch and afterwards), but considering how many different colour DS4s we put out I reckon it’s a safe bet there will be different ones available at some point” says Mark Friend, Principal User Researcher & Accessibility Specialist at PlayStation, tweeted after the reveal.

Beard also urged players to send him feedback regarding accessibility, as a couple of gamers online have been wondering about how well the DS5 will cater to players with limited mobility.

“If anyone has any #accessibility comments / concerns about the #DualSense send them this way. Seeing them pop up in a few places, but it would be useful for me to have as many of them in one place as possible.”

This focus on accessibility makes sense: last year, developers at Sony told us that there is a ‘massive internal push’ at the company when it comes to making its games and its tech accessible to as many gamers as possible.

Aesthetically, though, gamers needn’t fear. The DualShock 4 – that’s the PS4 pad – has been made available in many different colourways, including variants that pay homage to the original grey plastic of the PSOne console.

Though choices may be limited at launch, we don’t think it’ll be too long before we start seeing more versions of the PlayStation 5 pad hit the shelves – after all, there’s clearly a lot of appetite for it.

We’ll update you when Sony announces more information about the PlayStation 5 and its associated kit.