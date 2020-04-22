Pokemon Go Abra Community Day release date, extended time, Shiny news, bonuses

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has revealed more about the delayed Abra Community Day event.

Originally pencilled in for March, the Abra Community Day event will now take place on April 25.

As an added bonus, the Abra Community Day event will have a longer run time, taking place from 11am to 5pm local time.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the next Community Day event will make it easier to play remotely.

“We’ve made some temporary changes to Community Day to make it easier for you to participate from anywhere you play, including at home,” Niantic explains.

“We’d like to introduce you to Community Day: Play at Home Edition.”

New features include triple Catch Stardust, 6-hour Lure Modules and Incense, plus bonus items from Buddy Pokemon.

“Buddy Pokemon with a Buddy Level of Great Buddy or higher will bring you helpful items, such as Poke Balls, throughout the event.

“To take full advantage of this bonus, check out this help center article to learn how to get to Great Buddy with your buddy.”