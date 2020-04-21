Pokemon Go Volbeat Shiny: How to catch Shiny Volbeat in Buddy up event?

Pokemon Go fans are on the hunt for a Shiny Volbeat, a new shiny bug Pokemon added to the game earlier today. Here’s everything you need to know.

The latest Pokemon Go event went live earlier today all across the world.

It’s the new Buddy event, the latest creation to keep the game ticking over by the developers at Niantic who are surely working overtime to keep the game fresh in this unprecedented time.

To know everything Niantic are doing for this event, keep reading for full details further down the page.

For now though, we’re focusing on one of the games more best new additions, and rather unique to some players across the world.

Not only is there a new Pokemon to add to the Pokemon Go shiny list, but there’s also a region exclusive Pokemon available in your own back yard.

During the event, Volbeat and Illumise, the Firefly Pokemon, are available in all regions. Handy since they’re normally locked to continents.

That’s not all though, because they’re also spawning shiny variants too.

If you’re wondering how to go about catching yourself a shiny Volbeat, then fear not and keep reading!

As stated, the Pokemon Go ‘Buddy event’ is now live and will take place for one week.

Which means you have seven days to grab yourself this new shiny Pokemon.

We say ‘new’, but for players in the UK Volbeat has spawned for some time.

However, never in shiny form.

So make the most of it whilst you still can, because for the time being, Volbeat will also have increased spawns during the event.

And after the Buddy event ends, this fairly uncommon Pokemon will prove even more tricky to track down if you’re hunting a shiny version.

For the time being though, it is only spawning in the wild, so don’t concern yourself with trying to get one from hatching eggs or raids and such.

However, you can encounter Volbeat by completing one Field Research Task. If you ‘Take a snapshot of your buddy’ you’ll earn yourself a Volbeat encounter. That’s one way to boost your odds!

Following the conclusion of the event (and hopefully, the UK wide lockdown from Coronavirus), your best bet of catching a shiny Volbeat will likely come from visiting locations spawning as many Volbeat Pokemon as possible.

We’d suggest that to increase your chances you should head over to the Silph Road Global Nest Atlas to find your nearest Volbeat nest.

For those wanting to know more about the rest of the Buddy Pokemon events, keep reading for the full breakdown of features available for the next week.

Overview –

Time to buddy up and enjoy an event together with your Pokémon GO buddy! Spend time with your Buddy Pokémon with special bonuses, like decreased walking distance for earning Buddy Candy and hearts with your buddy. If you’re a dedicated Trainer, you may even get more items and Souvenirs from your buddy! Looking for a Pokémon to make your pal during this event? Alolan Meowth, Chansey, Eevee, Feebas, Lillipup, and Joltik make great buddies and will appear more often in the wild. Woobat will also be making a special appearance!

Volbeat and Illumise, the Firefly Pokémon, will be joining the fun and will be available in all regions during this event. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Volbeat or a Shiny Illumise! Don’t miss your chance to find both before they return to being exclusive to their usual regions. Volbeat is usually found only in Europe, Asia, and Oceania, while Illumise is usually found only in the Americas and Africa.

Date + Time –

Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. to Monday, April 27, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time

Features –

Bonuses –