Police in Belfast release images after 29 officers injured during bonfire removal

POLICE IN BELFAST have released a number of images of people they wish to speak to in relation to violent scenes at the weekend during which 29 officers sustained injuries.

Police were called to a scene on Distillery Street on Saturday where contractors were tasked by the landowner to remove bonfire material.

The PSNI has said officers came under “sustained attack from large groups of youths” throwing petrol bombs, masonry and other missiles towards police.

Superintendent Melanie Jones said images released today are of a number individuals that police would like to talk to in connection with the ongoing investigations into the disorder.

“By releasing these images I am hopeful that either the individuals themselves will contact police directly or the wider community can help us identify them,” she said.

“We are also aware of videos circulating relating to the disorder and are continuing to examine their contents.

“We are committed to identifying those involved in this significant disorder and we will be relentless in our pursuit in bringing offenders before the Courts.

Jones said it is in everybody’s interest that those responsible are dealt with appropriately.

She urged anyone who may have any information to bring it forward to Police at Musgrave police station by calling the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”