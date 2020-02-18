Police raid far-right group planning to cause ‘civil war’ in Germany

Police in Germany have carried out raids against a far-right terror group that planned to create a ‘civil war’ with attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims.

Officers, including heavily armed specialist units, hit 13 locations across six states on Friday targeting the group’s five founding members and eight supporters.

Twelve of the thirteen suspects, including a police administration worker, were arrested during the raids. Police said the men are aged between 20 and 50.

Prosecutors said the police worker was immediately suspended and barred from entering police precincts while the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators say the group, which they did not name, was founded in September 2019 by the five main suspects after they met online.

They planned to create ‘a civil-war-like situation via as yet undefined attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and people of Muslim faith,’ police said.

The group’s ultimate aim was ‘to shake the state and social order in Germany and in the end to overturn it,’ investigators say.

Alongside the five prime suspects, the eight supporters ‘are believed to have agreed to provide financial support, procure weapons or take part in future attacks,’ prosecutors said.

The men had established an online chat-room where they discussed their plans and swapped images of weapons they claimed to have manufactured at home.

Police say they launched their raids in order to confirm whether the weapons were real, or images that had been faked.

Police did not immediately say whether any weapons were recovered.

The raids took place in the states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony-Anhalt.

The home of a non-suspect was also searched in Bavaria.

German authorities have turned increased attention to the country’s underground extreme right scene since the murder of conservative local politician Walter Luebcke last June and an October attack on a synagogue in eastern city Halle.

Suspects arrested in both cases have ties to the extreme right.

Interior minister Horst Seehofer announced in December 600 new posts across the federal police and domestic security services to track far-right extremist threats, citing a growing danger.

At the time, federal police said they had identified 48 people on the extreme right as ‘dangerous’ individuals who could carry out an attack.