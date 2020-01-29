Police use Dolly Parton Challenge to launch hunt for suspected burglars

Two police forces have mimicked social media’s ‘Dolly Parton challenge’ in the hunt for wanted men.

Cleveland Police and neighbouring Durham Police shared their versions of the latest internet trend in a search for suspected burglars.

Scott Mizsei was pictured in Cleveland Police’s post, showing him posing topless for a Tinder profile and taking a selfie for Facebook. And Paul Bishop is shown in the Durham Police appeal.

The craze has seen celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey and Celine Dion posing for their Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder profile pictures.

It is called the ‘Dolly Parton challenge’ because the famous singer was the first to share four separate photos she likened to her various social media profiles.

The public have shown their support for the police’s appeal, posting: ‘Police doing memes now? What a time to be alive.’

Another Facebook user wrote: ‘Whoever is in charge of social media at Cleveland Police needs a promotion.’

Another follower said: ‘Brilliant, best post I’ve seen this year.’

The force posted on their social media today: ‘Have you seen wanted man Scott Mizsei, 32?

‘He is wanted in connection with a number of offences including aggravated burglary.

‘Do not approach him if you see him & call Cleveland Police on 101 with information regarding his whereabouts.

‘Thanks Durham Constabulary for inspiring our post! ‘£DollyPartonChallenge’

Durham Constabulary, which also used the viral tactic last Friday to speak to a man wanted in connection with a suspected burglary.

The post, which has been reacted to over 1,800 times and has over 300 comments and 480 shares, said: ‘Have you seen Paul Bishop?

‘We’d like to speak to him in connection with a suspected burglary which occurred in December.

‘If you have seen him or know where he is, please call Peterlee Police team on 101. #DollyPartonChallenge’