Police warn of health catastrophe if coronavirus lockdown collapses

BRITAIN’S coronavirus lockdown is at risk of crumbling as public frustration grows according to a police and crime commissioner.

Police forces have stepped up calls for people to abide by social distancing measures amid expected sunny weather next week. Hardyal Dhindsa, the Derbyshire Police & Crime Commissioner, warned “isolation fatigue” could pose a threat to the lockdown should it be extended beyond the current three-week period.

In a statement he said: “In this early phase of isolation, people’s awareness is quite high, but the longer it goes on, people’s frustration at not being able to do what they want to will grow.

“The real test will be in two or three weeks’ time.

“How long can we keep a lockdown going?”

Derbyshire police recently defended using a drone that shamed people who used national parks in the midst of the lockdown.

The warning comes as the UK is set for warmer weather and the start of Easter holidays.

The UK is set for clear skies and low winds, with highs nearing 20C (68F) throughout the week.

Senior policing figures have lined up to reissue pleas for people to stay at home in the balmy conditions.

Fines have been dished out to people across the country to people breaking lockdown, with the first fine being £30.

Ken Marsh, head of the Metropolitan Police Federation, representing 30,000 London officers, has called for people to abide by the rules.

He said: “Please, please, please, park your backside on a sofa and don’t get off it.”

He also pleaded with member of the public to consider the positions of police and health care workers in the pandemic. “It’s absolutely frightening: everybody is being told to stay at home and stay two metres from others, but my colleagues can’t – in order to enforce correctly.

“It’s bonkers.”



The calls to abide by lockdown were echoed by John Apter, national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales.

In a statement he said: “During the hot weather this weekend I ask the public to give us their support and to work with us.

“If we all work together, we can get through this.

“We can save lives and support our NHS.

“All I ask is that the public gives us their support in this time of crisis.”