Poll: Are you still using the Covid-19 tracker app?

IT’S A MONTH since the launch of the HSE’s new Covid-19 contact tracing app.

Since then, the app has had well over one million downloads, with the take-up rate heralded as being “the most successful launch” of the app anywhere in the world, said HSE CEO Paul Reid last month.

The app is intended to help contact tracing, particularly with people who aren’t family and friends, and uses Bluetooth technology to determine whether you’ve been a close contact of someone who’s tested positive for the virus.

As cases begin to rise again – particularly in Kildare, Laois and Offaly – health officials fear that transmission could once again spread within the community.

Of the 174 cases reported yesterday, around 50 of them were reported outside of the three counties now under new restrictions.

With that in mind, we want to know: Are you still using the Covid-19 tracker app?