Poll: Has the pandemic affected your mental health?

CONCERNS HAVE BEEN raised about the impact the Covid-19 pandemic and its related restrictions are having on people’s mental health.

Many people have been affected by the loss of loved ones, or job losses and a lack of structure and human interaction.

Some people have started therapy as a result of the pandemic – with certain platforms offering free services or reduced prices – or are seeking out other ways to look after their mental health.

Lack of funding, long waiting lists and a disjointed system are the common complaints about Ireland’s mental health services. With demand expected to increase due to the pandemic, there are worries over whether the system can cope.

