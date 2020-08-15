Poll: Have you sent or received misinformation online?

THE STORY OF Covid-19 in Ireland can’t be told without also talking about the amount of misinformation that was shared about it.

Today and tomorrow, TheJournal.ie is publishing a series of articles exploring how misinformation exploded in Ireland in recent months.

Incorrect information – about topics such as lockdowns and the deaths of healthcare workers – was widely shared, often by people who believed it was true at the time.

We want to know: Have you sent or received misinformation online?