Poll: Would you go to a socially-distanced concert?

CONCERTS AND MANY other events have, of course, been cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Images of a socially-distanced concert in England were widely shared during the week.

Fans at the Sam Fender concert at the Virgin Money Unity Arena, a pop-up venue in Gosforth Park, Newcastle, watched the outdoor concert in groups of up to five people from 500 separate raised metal platforms.

Promoters described the event as the world’s first socially-distanced gig. Some people thought the layout looked great, while others were not so sure.

We want to know: Would you go to a socially-distanced concert?