Poll: Would you like to see another general election this year?

THE ONGOING FALLOUT from Golfgate continues today, as the Taoiseach is still awaiting a “full explanation” from Phil Hogan about the events leading up to the golf function.

The scandal has engulfed the government at a time when it was already under sustained pressure as Covid-19 cases have risen again and the country waits to see how schools will manage re-opening from later this week.

Yesterday, we asked you which way you’d vote if there was an election tomorrow but today’s question is a little different.

If the government were to collapse, the logistics of holding a general election during a pandemic would certainly be challenging.

But what do you think? Would you like to see another general election this year?