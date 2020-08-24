Poll: Would you like to see another general election this year?

Between Covid-19, the schools and Golfgate, the government is facing huge challenges.
THE ONGOING FALLOUT from Golfgate continues today, as the Taoiseach is still awaiting a “full explanation” from Phil Hogan about the events leading up to the golf function.
The scandal has engulfed the government at a time when it was already under sustained pressure as Covid-19 cases have risen again and the country waits to see how schools will manage re-opening from later this week.
Yesterday, we asked you which way you’d vote if there was an election tomorrow but today’s question is a little different.
If the government were to collapse, the logistics of holding a general election during a pandemic would certainly be challenging.
But what do you think? Would you like to see another general election this year?
Poll Results:
Yes (6685)
No (4928)
Not sure (508)
File photo. Voting in the election in February.