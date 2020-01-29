Pompeo heads to Ukraine this week to meet with president

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Ukraine this week, making his first trip to the country at the heart of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

As Trump’s Senate trial on impeachment charges continues, Pompeo will travel to Kiev as part of a five-nation tour of Europe and Central Asia.

His trip comes as the Ukraine is back in the news thanks to the president’s impeachment trial, new revelations about U.S. relations with Ukraine in John Bolton’s book, audio that indicates Trump ordered the former ambassador’s firing, and Pompeo’s own remarks about the country when he yelled at an NPR reporter ‘do you think Americans care about Ukraine?’

Since November, Pompeo has twice canceled plans to visit Ukraine, most recently just after the New Year when developments with Iran forced him to postpone the trip. Pompeo will also visit Britain, as it finalizes its divorce from the European Union, along with Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Trump’s impeachment on charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress hinges on his policy toward Ukraine. Witnesses told House investigators that Trump wanted Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son in return for releasing critical military aid to Ukraine.

And The New York Times received a leaked copy of an unpublished manuscript for a new book Bolton is writing, in which the former national security adviser claims the president told him he wanted to freeze military aid to Ukraine until the Eastern European nation helped with political investigations into his political rivals.

Trump has denied the charge.

‘I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book,’ he tweeted in response.

Pompeo has sought to stay above the impeachment fray and his stop in Ukraine will likely test his ability to continue to do so while leading diplomatic efforts to boost ties between Washington and Kiev that have been complicated by the process.

One of the impeachment witnesses, William Taylor, was until Jan. 1 the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Pompeo had appointed Taylor to the post over the summer to take over from Marie Yovanovitch, whose tour was abruptly cut short last May after Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani made unsubstantiated allegations against her. Yovanovitch testified that Trump supporters had mounted a smear campaign against her.

Audio released by an attorney for Lev Parnas, one of Giuliani’s indicted sidekicks, on Saturday appears to show Trump ordering Yovanovitch’s firing at the urging of Parnas, who claimed Yovanovitch was telling people Trump would be impeached.

In the audio, recorded at an April 2018 fundraising dinner at the Trump Hotel in Washington D.C., Parnas appears to say, ‘The biggest problem there, I think where we need to start, is we gotta get rid of the ambassador. She’s still left over from the Clinton administration.’

Trump then appears to say, ‘Where? The ambassador to Ukraine?’

Parnas replies, ‘Yes. She’s basically walking around telling everybody ‘Wait, he’s gonna get impeached, just wait’.’

A few seconds later, Trump appears to say, ‘Get rid of her! Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.’

During her testimony to House investigators during the impeachment inquiry, Yovanovitch denied ever saying Trump would be impeached.

And just before Pompeo’s trip was announced, Giuliani said he would be presenting evidence of corruption involving the Bidens and Ukraine. Such allegations, even if they are unfounded, may distract from Pompeo’s mission in Kiev, which is to show U.S. support for the country in the face of Russian aggression.

Taylor departed Kiev just a day before Pompeo was to have arrived on his previously planned trip. The position was temporary and time-limited by law but his tenure could have lasted until mid-January. His departure prompted complaints from lawmakers that his departure was similar to Yovanovitch’s early recall and sent a poor message to the embassy in Kiev and career diplomats more generally, as well as to Ukrainian authorities.

Pompeo responded testily on Friday when asked about Ukraine and Yovanovitch in an interview with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly. Repeating a frequent talking point, he said the Trump administration had done more for Ukraine than President Barack Obama had done, including supplying the country with lethal defensive weaponry.

‘This administration has delivered the capability for the Ukrainians to defend themselves,’ he said. ‘President Obama showed up with MREs, we showed up with Javelin missiles. The previous administration did nothing to take down corruption in Ukraine. We’re working hard on that. We’re going to continue to do it.’

The Obama administration pushed Ukraine to do more to fight endemic corruption.

Asked about Yovanovitch, who is still employed by the State Department, Pompeo replied: ‘I’ll say only this: I have defended every State Department official. We have built a great team. I have defended every single person on this team. I have done what’s right for every single person on this team.’

After the interview, Pompeo shouted his displeasure at being questioned about Ukraine, repeatedly using expletives, according to Kelly. During the f-word laced tirade he said: ‘Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?’

Kelly claims Pompeo told aides to bring her to see him in his private living room, and not to bring a recording device.

It was there ‘where he shouted at me,’ Kelly said, adding: ‘He asked: “Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?” ‘He used the f-word in that sentence and many others.

‘He asked me if I could find Ukraine on a map. I said yes, and he called out for aides to bring us a map of the world with no writing.

‘I pointed to Ukraine. He put the map away. He said: “People will hear about this.”‘

Pompeo, a West Point graduate who left the Army as a captain after a spell as a tank commander in West Germany, where he rose to squadron maintenance manager, has previously been director of the CIA before becoming Donald Trump’s top diplomat.

Kelly has a master’s degree in European studies from Cambridge University.

When Kelly reported on their post-interview conversation, Pompeo issued a statement which accused her of breaking an agreement to go off the record.

Going ‘off the record’ is a two-way agreement between a journalist and the person they are speaking to not to report what they said; Kelly says she never agreed to go off the record.

Emails obtained by The Washington Post show Pompeo’s staff was aware Kelly planned to ask him about the Ukraine.

Kelly told Pompeo’s press aide, Katie Martin, a day before the interview show that she was going to ask about topics other than Iran.

‘Just wanted to touch base that we still intend to keep the interview to Iran tomorrow,’ Martin wrote. ‘Know you just got back from Tehran so we would like to stick to Iran as the topic as opposed to jumping around. Is that something we can agree to?’

Kelly responded, ‘I am indeed just back from Tehran and plan to start there. Also Ukraine. And who knows what the news gods will serve up overnight. I never agree to take anything off the table.’

In Kiev, Pompeo will meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose July 25 phone call with Trump triggered the whistleblower complaint that led to Trump’s impeachment. In that call, Trump disparaged Yovanovitch and asked Zelensky for ‘a favor,’ suggesting he wanted Ukrainian authorities to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, for corruption. Trump has said the call was ‘perfect’ and has denied doing anything wrong.

In his meetings, Pompeo will ‘reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity’ as the country continues to battle Russia-backed separatists in the east, the State Department said. Pompeo also will honor Ukrainians who have died in the conflict, which intensified after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014, in a move condemned and rejected by most of the international community. A senior official said Pompeo would underscore that the U.S. will never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The senior official, who previewed Pompeo’s ultimately postponed trip, said the secretary would discuss Zelensky’s anti-corruption efforts but would not comment on whether the secretary would raise Trump’s desire for an investigation into Hunter Biden and his role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company or discredited claims that Ukraine and not Russia was responsible for interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In addition, Pompeo plans to meet Ukrainian religious, civic and business leaders for talks on human rights, investment and economic and political reform, the department said.

Pompeo will begin his trip on Jan. 30 in London, where he will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson and stress the administration’s desire to forge a free-trade trade deal with Britain as it exits the EU.

From Ukraine, Pompeo will travel on to Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan before returning home in time for Trump’s State of the Union address to Congress on Feb. 4. Human rights, energy independence and economic reform will top Pompeo’s agenda at each of those stops.

In Minsk, the secretary plans to affirm the U.S. commitment to improving ties with Belarus, which has had a strained relationship with Russia. President Alexander Lukashenko has pursued better relations with the West since Russia’s annexation of Crimea as Belarus is wary that Russia could try to absorb it.

In September, the U.S. and Belarus agreed to upgrade diplomatic ties by returning ambassadors to each other’s capitals after an 11-year break.