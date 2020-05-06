Pompeo says ‘we haven’t seen’ Kim Jong-un amid rumours dictator is dead

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said officials ‘haven’t seen’ Kim Jong-Un, as rumours increasingly circulate that the North Korean dictator has died.

Kim, believed to be 36, was last seen on April 12 inspecting North Korea’s Air Force units.

His disappearance has triggered widespread speculation with rumours swirling that the dictator is either critically ill or dead.

‘We haven’t seen him. We don’t have any information to report today, we’re watching it closely,’ Mr Pompeo told Fox News on Wednesday.asked in a television interview with Fox News.

Pompeo added: ‘There is a real risk that there will be a famine, a food shortage, inside of North Korea too.’

‘We’re watching each of those things closely, as they have a real impact on our mission set, which to ultimately denuclearise North Korea.’

Speculation concerning Kim Jong-Un’s health began to gain momentum after he failed to turn up at the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 13, one of the country’s biggest calendar events.

It marks the first time he has ever missed the celebration, the BBC said.

The North Korean dictator is rumoured to have undergone heart surgery earlier this month, after which Hong Kong Satellite Television Shijian Xingzou vice director claimed a ‘very solid source’ informed her that he was dead.

A Japanese media outlet also claimed Kim was in a ‘vegetative state’.

US Senator Lindsey Graham has also weighed in on reports, saying he would be ‘shocked’ if the North Korean despot was not ‘dead or incapacitated’ during an interview with Fox News last week.

He said: ‘Well, it’s a closed society, I don’t know anything directly.

‘But I’d be shocked if he’s not dead or in some incapacitated state because you don’t let rumors like this go forever or go unanswered in a closed society, which is really a cult, not a country, called North Korea. So I pretty well believe he is dead or incapacitated.

‘And I hope the long-suffering North Korean people will get some relief if he is dead, and President Trump’s willing to do business with North Korea in a win-win fashion.

‘So, if this guy is dead, I hope the next person who takes over will work with President Trump to make North Korea a better place for everybody.’

Senator Graham has often made comments on the state of North Korea’s regime to US media. He was reported as an influential policy adviser to Trump and a staunch ally of his administration by CNN last year.

But state newspaper Rodong Sinmun claimed Kim sent recently sent a personal letter to workers on a project in the city of Wonsan, where a train believed to belong to the leader was spotted in satellite images.

It comes after South Korea’s foreign policy adviser Chung-in Moon said earlier this week that Kim was ‘alive and well’ and has been living at the holiday complex since April 13.

The dictator’s 250-metre-long train was spotted close by on satellite images as recently as April 23, according to news website 38North.

It was parked at a station reserved exclusively for the Kim family. The website said that although the dictator’s whereabouts were not known, the position of the train suggested he has visited the resort.

The most recent photos, from April 23, show the train preparing for departure.

Kim’s private jet, often used for trips to Wonsan, remains on the runway in Pyongyang, South Korean broadcaster SBS reported.

North Korean defectors have also said it would be unlikely for aides to leak information relating to his death.

Joo Sung-ha, a North Korean defector turned journalist, said in a Facebook post reported by the New York Times that it was reasonable to believe Kim had health problems, but that he had zero trust in reports why the leader has faced a medical emergency.

‘The health of the Kim family is the secret among secrets,’ he said.

North Korea has never announced who would succeed Kim Jong Un in the event he is incapacitated, and with no details known about his young children, analysts say his sister and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old enough to take over.

President Trump revealed on Monday that he had a ‘very good idea’ about Jong-Un’s condition but that he couldn’t discuss it.