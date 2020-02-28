Pop Smoke was fatally shot in the torso, coroner reveals

Rapper Pop Smoke died from a gunshot wound to the torso after last week’s shooting inside a home he was renting in Hollywood Hills, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said.

The 20-year-old artist, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot in a home invasion involving a group of masked men at around 4.30am last Wednesday.

He was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead soon after.

Almost a week later, police are still searching for at least four suspects who were seen on surveillance footage at the house moments before gunfire erupted.

Law enforcement sources have said investigators believe the suspects targeted the $2.5million home, which Pop Smoke was reportedly renting from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp.

Hours before the shooting, Pop Smoke shared a video on social media which featured the exact address of the home.

Police have not yet concluded whether the attack was a robbery-gone-wrong or a possible gang-related hit, based on the rapper’s alleged ties to the infamous Crips street gang.

Insiders who have seen CCTV footage told TMZ four men can be seen approaching the home on Hercules Drive roughly ten minutes after people inside deadbolted the front door.

One of the suspects apparently walked to the back of the house, where there were no cameras, and entered before multiple shots were fired.

That suspect, who TMZ said is presumed to be the shooter, then fled through the front door with nothing in his hands, suggesting that robbery may not have been the goal.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Pop Smoke’s girlfriend Yummy Yellow revealed that the rapper had warned her to keep her door locked when they met for the last time before he was shot dead two days later.

‘I can’t sit & say I wish I hugged u more before u walked out that door Monday cause I hugged u all night before that flight to Cali (sic),’ she wrote.

‘Can’t even say we should of said I love u more that night/morning cause we said it over 20 times.

‘U even came back after leaving the house & said ‘didn’t I say lock the door?’

Those comments were part of a lengthy heartfelt tribute Yummy Yellow shared in honor of her slain boyfriend.

‘The more I get to thinking, I realize I tend to have a cold heart but, you melted mine so quickly,’ she wrote.

‘We taught each other self-awareness. He was rare. Never once did he try to change me. He was so resilient.

‘Nothing could bend or break him.

‘He never ceased to amaze me with his honesty, I knew everything, I mean everything.’

‘Pop I love u. I adore u. You exceeded my expectations as a man. I tried to protect u from everything, u know that [sic].’

The post came after it emerged that Pop Smoke cancelled a performance just three days before he was killed over concerns there would be gang members present.

The rapper was scheduled to play a show at the Kings Theater in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York, last Sunday when he announced on Instagram it would be axed.

He initially cast blame of the canceled show on the New York Police Department, but a law enforcement source told TMZ that Pop Smoke made the decision to pull the plug.

‘I apologize to all my fans that when to Kings Theater today to see me,’ the 20-year-old artist wrote.

‘Unfortunately, NYPD wouldn’t let me perform once again, but don’t worry [I’m going to] make it up to you.’

Pop Smoke was out on bail in a federal car theft case where he was accused of illegally transporting a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith from California.

He was ordered by a judge to stay away from gang members and gang affiliates, so sources say canceling the show was done for protection.

It’s been reported that Pop Smoke has ties to the Crips gang in New York City and mentioned being a member during a song released on February 7, 2020.

‘Everybody know I’m Crip,’ he rapped in Armed N Dangerous.

Devastated relatives of murdered rapper Pop Smoke are in ‘full investigation mode’ to try and find out who shot him dead in Los Angeles.

Family sources say they have personally questioned friends and witnesses who were at the mansion before the shooting and have demanded to see security footage.

A source told TMZ that ‘nothing makes sense’ as it would be unlikely for an East Coast hitman to travel all the way to California when the rapper spends so much of his time in New York.

The source said Pop Smoke was in Los Angeles to promote his new album and to ‘relax a bit’ before going on tour in March.

He was reportedly renting the home where the attack occurred from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, actor and producer Edwin Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp, 38, confirmed that a shooting had taken place at one of the couple’s rental properties in an Instagram post.

‘Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life,’ she wrote in the caption.

‘We aren’t aware of any of the details beyond what we’ve been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs.’

The murder came several hours after Pop Smoke shared several social media posts showing off high-value items at the home.

One of the posts featured three photos of the rapper in front of the property.

In two photos, he is seen posing with Louis Vuitton luggage next to the same white Range Rover that was parked in the driveway when medics arrived after the shooting.

In the third photo, Pop Smoke is sitting in the driver’s seat of the SUV next to his friend Mike Dee, who is holding a massive stack of cash.

The caption read: ‘GET STRAIGHT PASSION – ZIP HIM UP BAG EM – LOUIS V LOUIS V LOUIS V.’

He also shared a video on his Facebook Story showing off pricey gifts he’d been sent.

One of the gift bags clearly featured the address of the home – sparking speculation that the attackers learned where to find him via the post.

Pop Smoke, who hails from Brooklyn, rose to fame last summer with the release of his debut mixtape Meet the Woo.

The lead single on that album, Welcome to the Party, reached number five on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and was remixed by Nicki Minaj.

The rapper released his second mixtape, Meet the Woo V.2, earlier this month. The album was met with rave reviews and reached number seven on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

He rapper was set to go on tour in March, with 24 shows across the US and the UK. Ten of those shows were sold out within two weeks of when the tour was announced.

Pop Smoke was also slated to perform at the famed Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami in May.

Last September the Times published an interview with Pop Smoke and noted that he’d recently been required to wear an ankle monitor as part of a diversion program connected to a weapon charge, which was later dismissed.

The rapper told the newspaper that he wanted to make music for young people who ‘got to carry their guns to school because it ain’t safe, but they still got to make sure they get they diploma ’cause they mom could be happy. I do it for them.’

In other interviews he described how he was expelled from middle school because he brought a firearm to campus.

In October, Pop Smoke was removed from the lineup for Rolling Loud’s festival in Queens after the NYPD sent a letter to organizers raising concerns that he and four other artists posed a public safety risk because they were ‘affiliated with recent acts of violence citywide’.

Warning – Explicit language: