Pope’s holy water booze joke video censored by Vatican after meeting Brit students

Vatican officials appear to have cut a booze joke out of a documentary film after the Pope was given a bottle of Scotch whisky

Footage of Pope Francis holding up a bottle of Scotch and calling it “the real water of life” after being gifted it by Scot students was cut by Vatican censors.

Footage sees the Holy Father accepting the bottle of Oban malt from the student priests at a reception at the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace last year.

But, the micro-state’s media insisted the Pope’s booze joke was cut from the film before being broadcast on Sunday.

Director Tony Kearney, whose Solus Productions made the one-hour documentary Priest School, followed the Scots seminarians over 18 months in 2018 and 2019.

Mr Kearney said: “We filmed the students meeting with the Pope in the Apostolic Palace. One of them was tasked with giving the Pope a bottle of malt because they know he likes whisky.

“He was really down to earth with them all and when they handed him the bottle, instead of just handing it to his assistant as he normally would with a gift, he held it up and said ‘Questa e la vera acqua santa’, which means ‘This is the real holy water.”

The director added: “He guffawed with laughter and it was a real ice-breaker with the students and put everyone at ease.

“But we’d agreed that the Vatican’s media office would be allowed to approve all of our footage before we broadcast it. So we sent them the files and when they sent it back, that bit of him saying that was cut out.

“We were really annoyed at first, but they insisted they didn’t want the Pope to be seen to be endorsing whisky. I think it’s quite funny how guarded his image is.

“Francis is ripping up the rule book, he’s ahead of the curve, and the flunkies around about him need to catch up.

“We’ve managed to get rare access into an ancient Scottish institution and what it’s like to train as a priest – we’ve never seen it before.

“These are down to earth, ordinary blokes who like a drink, like the football and live ordinary lives. It smashes the mystery.”

Pope Francis’s jokes have taken a backseat in recent weeks, however, as the coronavirus pandemic continues its brutal death march across the globe.

The Holy Father even begged God to stop the disease in a rare blessing that is typically only given at Christmas and Easter.