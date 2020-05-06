Pork producer says it needs flexibility on coronavirus guidelines as US meat shortage looms

The world’s largest pork producer told a judge in Missouri on Thursday that it need more flexibility in their attempts to comply with federal workplace coronavirus guidelines – such as social distancing – because they need staff to work side by side.

The comments from a lawyer for Smithfield Foods came as a judge weighed whether to issue a mandatory injunction requiring the company’s meat plant in Milan, Missouri, to abide by federal guidelines.

The lawsuit, filed by a worker identified only as Jane Doe, accuses the Virginia-based company of not doing enough to protect workers.

The worker’s attorney, David Muraskin, told the judge that the pork processing plant is not requiring workers to stand 6 feet apart, is using ‘small, flimsy’ plexiglass to separate workers in break rooms, and is not performing adequate testing for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The hearing came as another large food company, Tyson Foods, announced that it was closing a massive beef processing plant in Nebraska from Friday to Monday for deep cleaning after hundreds of people in surrounding communities tested positive for the virus.

U.S. District Judge Greg Kays offered no timetable Thursday on when he would issue a ruling in the Missouri case. Kays earlier issued a preliminary order telling Smithfield to follow guidance from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Milan is in a remote area of northern Missouri. While hundreds of meat plant workers across the country have tested positive for the coronavirus, Sullivan County, where Milan is located, has no confirmed cases, according to the state health department. But Muraskin said the ‘risk of harm’ merits the injunction.

During the court hearing, Muraskin also cited concerns that Smithfield is paying sick leave only to workers who have tested positive for the virus and are quarantined, while CDC guidance calls for workers with symptoms to stay home.

‘They believe they can pick and choose which CDC guidelines to follow,’ Muraskin said.

Smithfield attorney Alexandra Cunningham told the judge that the company is doing everything it can to protect workers, consistent with OSHA and CDC guidelines. But she said addressing issues like social distancing ‘requires a level of judgment’ that has some flexibility.

‘We are doing what we can as fast as we can,’ Cunningham said.

Tyson Foods’ decision to suspend operations at its Dakota City, Nebraska, beef plant followed a surge of coronavirus cases in the area, including in nearby Sioux City, Iowa.

Tyson previously disclosed that some of the 4,300 workers at the plant had tested positive for the virus, but it has not said how many. The Arkansas-based company said it was screening Dakota City employees for the virus this week with the help of the Nebraska National Guard.

In Kansas, four counties with packing plants – Seward, Ford, Finney and Lyon – are in the top five of the state’s 105 counties in terms of number of confirmed coronavirus cases per capita. But U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall of Kansas said he believes the plants are safe.

The Republican lawmaker said he recently visited packing plants and found that workers had adequate protective equipment, were using it properly and were keeping their distance from each other. Marshall said workers were being screened for symptoms and pulled off the production line if they show signs of illness.

The fallout in Missouri follows President Donald Trump’s controversial signing of an executive order this week, requiring meatpacking plants to stay open amid the coronavirus crisis after more than 20 plants suspended operations under pressure from local authorities and their own workers.

Food workers have responded by accusing President Trump of sacrificing lives for profit and said the order was giving processors protection from liability for workers who become sick on the job.

One Tyson employee, a Texas woman in her 30s, wrote on Medium: ‘He says we’re part of critical infrastructure, that we’re essential workers. Well, I don’t feel critical. I don’t feel essential. I feel sacrificial.’

A number of plants across the country have been forced to shutter amid outbreaks of the coronavirus at the facilities. Many workers say they have been left without adequate protection in a close working environment.

But supply experts have warned ‘last two weeks in May will be the peak of the meat crisis’. Victor Colello, a meat supervisor, told The New York Post: ‘The plants that have remained open are only operating at 40 percent to 50 percent capacity.’

The anonymous Texas worker told Medium: ‘This is about money. This is what they’re always telling us: If the production chain stops for a minute, the company loses $700,000.

‘This is about how if Tyson had to close to handle the virus, they would have to pay us while we stayed home.’

Workers are also threatening that they won’t return to work, despite the order, and say their bosses profits have become the main priority.

‘I’d rather starve and wait this out than go back to work’, Menbere Tsegay, a worker at the Smithfield Foods plant in South Dakota, said.

More than 800 workers have confirmed cases of COVID-19 at her workplace. Two people have died, and the plant has been shut down since mid-April.

Tsegay, a 35-year-old single mother of four children, added: ‘Does it make sense to have meat in the markets if it takes the blood of the people who are dying to make it every day?

The big meatpacking companies that have struggled to keep plants running during the coronavirus crisis said Wednesday that they welcomed President Trump’s executive order requiring them to stay open.

But unions, employees and Democrats questioned whether workers could be kept safe.

Twenty meatpacking workers have died nationwide, and another 5,000 have been infected by the virus or shown symptoms of COVID-19, according to one union.

In her Medium blog post the Tyson Foods beef plant worker from Amarillo added: ‘It’s not about the food supply chain.

‘We have enough meat in America to last us a couple weeks, or a month. People could also just not eat bacon burgers for a little bit. Tyson could clean out the plant and make sure the workers were healthy. This is about money.’

‘I’m not naïve, but it’s hard to accept that to Tyson corporate, we are completely replaceable. If I died today, there’d be somebody in my job tomorrow.

‘To my loved ones, I am not replaceable’, she said.

In Worthington, Minnesota, where a JBS pork plant closed last week because of the virus, U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that they hope the plant can reopen soon — but only if workers are protected.

Marisol Avelar, who works at the Worthington plant, said she dreads the call from management telling her to come back. But she said her three children depend on her, and she has no other job prospects in town.

‘At the moment they tell me I’m going to work, I’m going to need the money,’ she said.

Trump used the Defense Production Act to classify meat processors as critical infrastructure to prevent supermarket shelves from running out of chicken, pork and other meat.

And the order wasn’t unwarranted. Smithfield CEO Ken Sullivan warned that the mounting number of plant closures would push ‘our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply’.

In total the US has about 2,700 slaughter plants, 800 of which are federally inspected.

In response to the president’s order, Smithfield said they are ‘evaluating next steps to open its currently shuttered facilities and will make announcements when it is ready to resume operations in each location.’

‘We can tell you our top priority remains the safety (of) our team members and plant communities while we work to continue fulfilling our role of feeding families across the country,’ spokesman Gary Mickelson said.

Meatpacking plants across the country have closed as COVID-19 infections spread rapidly between workers, who often stand shoulder to shoulder on production lines.

The closures mean pork slaughter capacity has plunged 25 percent and beef slaughter capacity by 10 percent.

That’s also raised the prices of basic meats for consumers; in New York City it has gone up by $3 a pound in some stores. Morton Williams owner Avi Kaner said: ‘With the shutdown of the meat plants, it’s difficult to say today what the price of our meat will be three weeks from now.’

The price of beef was set at $206.18 ‘per hundredweight’ for the week ending in March 7.

Market analyst Ed Czerwien told Beef Magazine: ‘The daily Choice cutout then continued to climb higher and set a new all-time highest price at $330.82 on Tuesday, April 28.’

As prices rose, the number of cattle slaughtered steeply decreased.

In the five-day week ended April 24, the number of cattle slaughtered was 31 percent lower than in the five-day week ended March 27, according to daily figures compiled by the Livestock Marketing Information Center. The number of hogs slaughtered was down 27 percent for that time period.

While the cost of simpler meats such as ground beef have soared, the price of top-shelf meats, such as filet mignon, however, have dropped to their lowest in over a decade.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the value of prime meats typically sold in restaurants and steakhouses plunge nearly 40 percent to a decrease in demand.

‘The March 20 to April 17 period saw price increases, but they were more muted. Tenderloins, typically bought at restaurants, plummeted,’ Gary Morrison, a reporter who tracks the meat industry at commodity research firm Urner Barry, said to CBS.

‘Tenderloin (filet mignon) prices are at 10-year lows as they are not typically purchased at retail. Others include outside skirts and briskets. Most people can’t or don’t have tools to cook these beef items, so discounts have become the norm,’ he added.

And while the U.S. beef and pork supply chain has been harder hit than poultry in the coronavirus crisis, some North American producers are scaling back on boneless chicken in an effort to streamline production lines.

That means boneless chicken could be the first meat to disappear from store shelves. Quebec-based Goodfood Market Corp. will be substituting bone-in products for its regular boneless chicken, as the poultry industry shifts away from de-boning to ramp up production, according to Bloomberg.

Poultry plants are generally smaller and more automated than beef and pork factories, making them more resistant to outbreaks — but labor shortages have forced some producers to euthanize chickens by the millions and switch production lines away from more labor-intensive products, including boneless chicken.

Quebec-based Goodfood Market Corp., which delivers meals on a subscription basis, will be substituting bone-in products for its regular boneless chicken, as the poultry industry shifts away from de-boning to ramp up production.

‘Poultry suppliers are still facing labor shortages and many of them are operating with less than 50% of their regular workforce,’ Goodfood Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Ferrari wrote in an email to customers.

‘[T]he poultry industry as a whole is shifting away from de-boning chicken legs to increase their production capacity,’ he said.

The United States has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world with more than one million people infected and a death toll of 62,547.

So far, cities have seen the most infections, although infectious-disease specialists warn that rural communities could eventually prove to be the most vulnerable to the pandemic, in part due to difficulties in accessing healthcare.

Associate professor Hewlett said of farms and factories: ‘These are not places where typically people can work from home.

‘There are often lots of people working in very close contact in these essential jobs — which really is a setup for perpetuating a disease like this.

‘When you have a large outbreak associated with an industry like the meatpacking industry then you can have a sustained community transmission.’

Mohamed Goni, an organizer with Greater Minnesota Worker Center, said food plant workers ‘have other family members living with them — elderly, children, people with underlying conditions’.

He added: ‘So if one of them brings that to their homes, it’s going to be more worse and a more serious problem.

Heather E. Riden, manager of the Western Center for Agricultural Health and Safety at the University of California, Davis, told Inside Climate News: ‘My fear is that once Covid-19 enters the farmworker population, it will be very difficult to prevent the spread, regardless of what is happening in the workplace.’

‘They’ll be later to get the infection, they’ll be later to have their epidemics,’ said Christine K. Johnson, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Davis in March.

Parts of the U.S. are starting to lift closures, and some of the quickest to do so have been rural states like Montana, Vermont and Alaska.

Currently, the effects of the pandemic in small towns can seem a world away from cities grappling with overwhelmed hospitals, packed morgues and economies pushed to the brink.