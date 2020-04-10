Portugal to release up to 2,000 prisoners over COVID-19 pandemic

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced on Thursday the enforcement of a decree approved by the parliament a day earlier, granting partial pardon and easing the execution of sentences for convicts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law will come into force on Friday. Portuguese Justice Minister Francisca Van Dunem said the decision could mean the release of between 1,700 to 2,000 prisoners.

According to the president, the decree addresses “ethical, humanitarian and public health reasons, as well as the recommendation coming from the United Nations and the Portuguese Catholic Church.”

The law grants partial pardon of prison sentences for less serious crimes (convictions of up to two years), release for temporary leave and even anticipation of parole.

The law does not apply to anyone who has committed crimes such as homicide, rape, domestic violence or child abuse, nor crimes committed by politicians, militaries or magistrates during the course of their duties.

The minister said early this week in the parliament that one confirmed case of COVID-19 in prison would lead to 200 infections among the inmates.

As of Thursday, Portugal had reported 409 deaths and 13,956 coronavirus cases. A total of 815 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate-General of Health.