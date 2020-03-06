Pregnant Grimes admits she ‘didn’t understand what she was getting into’ by dating Elon Musk

Grimes has said she didn’t realize how much her relationship with Elon Musk would define her public image but she doesn’t regret dating the Tesla and Space X founder.

The 31-year-old Canadian singer – who is pregnant with Musk’s child – opens up in the new issue of Rolling Stone where she reveals she had just moved sexist judgement about her talent when her boyfriend’s reputation started to overshadow her achievements.

‘No one believes me about this,’ she tells the digital edition where she shows off her stomach and dresses in an array of colorful outfits for a photo shoot to accompany the in-depth interview. ‘But I just did not understand what I was getting into at all.

‘Not that I’m mad about it. I just didn’t think it would be a thing. The s**t that’s happened with my boyfriend this year has overwritten so much of my life’s work.’

Grimes – whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher – first got together with Musk, 48, after he messaged her online upon realizing she’s the ‘only other person alive to tweet a hyperspecific, hyperbrainy pun involving Roko’s Basilisk,’ the Rolling Stone article reports.

After bonding over the thought experiment about a murderous artificial intelligence, Grimes was disappointed she had one more obstacle following a period where she had to override assumptions that she wasn’t the sole producer, musician, and engineer on her songs.

But she believes the electric car company founder – whose Neuralink neurotechnology company was created to develop implantable brain–machine interfaces – is helping to save the planet on a deeper level than other decision makers.

‘I just really, truly, utterly believe in sustainable energy and the electric future and making humanity a multiplanetary species,’ Grimes said.

‘There are a lot of problems in the world that we need to solve. The government does not truly have the capacity to solve them. My boyfriend is actually doing it, tangibly, visibly — like, you just can’t deny it.’

Musk has come under fire for her outspoken comments and politically he has been blasted for donating to both Republicans and Democrats.

Some fans have urged the musician – who goes by the name ‘c’ offstage, the symbol for the speed of light – to break up with her partner of two years.

‘I was hard, hard, hard, left before,’ Grimes explains. ‘I still actually sort of am, but there’s the obvious dissonance of my boyfriend. And I think this is the crux of most of the rage.’

Grimes supports Bernie Sanders and explained: ‘The times are very unstable. And people are comforted by black-and-white, and easy-to-understand.

‘Society is in this big fight to change. And when you’re in a war, you have to be good side/bad side. It’s not like a welcome time for nuance, understandably so.’

The musician believes the politician and Musk share similarities.

‘When I look at the aims of my boyfriend and I look at the aims of Bernie, like, their end goals are very similar,’ Grimes said. ‘Fix environmental problems, reduce suffering It’s worth dissecting the wealth gap, it’s worth dissecting the existence of billionaires, but situations have nuance.’

Income inequality is also something she’s concerned about and another reason her fans have criticized her for dating Musk.

‘It was something I spoke about a lot before dating my boyfriend, which is one of the reasons people were upset about our relationship,’ she admitted but added that he isn’t ‘buying yachts’.

‘If someone’s just gonna take everything and just put it into R&D to make the world better, and just get up at the f**king crack of dawn every day and go to bed really late every night, doesn’t take vacations and just actually puts every single ounce of his energy in everything he cares about and all his money into making the world better? Like, I can make an exception,’ she said.

‘I admire it a lot. I think it’s great. To me, it does not contradict my beliefs.’

Grimes has vowed not to take Musk’s money for the ‘stupid art project’ that is her career, however admitted: ‘I mean, I like child care.’

Her song So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth, is ‘about getting pregnant… the sort of tragedy of agreeing to it. Even though it’s this great thing’.

The expectant mother also shared that she’s so committed to Musk that she agreed to carry his child.

She explains: ‘For a girl, it’s sacrificing your body and your freedom. It’s a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it. It was really profound to me when I decided I was going to do it, to actually go through the act of… like, y’know, unprotected sex.

‘I’m just like, I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated, And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation.’

Grimes surmised that she gave in because ‘I do actually just really love my boyfriend. So I was like, “You know, sure”.’

The star’s pregnancy has kept her up all night and now she believes ‘my kid will be nocturnal’. ‘It doesn’t move during the day, only at night, ‘ she explained her reasoning.

Now she sleeps from 9am to 5pm.

She admitted in the interview that she’s concerned about being a mother because of her upbringing, which includes her grandfather locking her in a shed with a gun to keep her safe from vagrants working on his property.

Grimes was also depressed at one point but not when she self-harmed.

‘I was into cutting myself, but not because I was sad, but because I liked how it looked to have nice shapes cut into my skin. I was so crazy,’ she told the publication.

‘I’m worried about having a kid, because I’m so worried that my kid will be as crazy as me. I basically just didn’t think I would ever die. I’d drive on the highway with the lights off on the car and stuff. I was like, “This is cool,” like, “Ha ha.”‘

She praised Musk for being ‘very good at talking me out of my b******t’ and says through him she has ‘learned a lot about controlling my state of mind’.